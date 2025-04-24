The U.S.-Africa Energy Forum (USAEF) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Moore Global, a leading global accounting, audit and advisory network, to drive investment and collaboration in Africa’s energy sector, with a focus on critical minerals. This partnership underscores the growing significance of Africa’s mineral resources in supporting global energy transitions and securing supply chains for key industries, including oil and gas, renewables and battery technologies.

Moore Global brings decades of expertise in financial advisory, investment facilitation and strategic consulting across key markets, including Africa. With a strong presence in the region, the firm has played a pivotal role in guiding energy and natural resource investments, helping stakeholders navigate regulatory environments and optimizing project financing. Given Africa’s vast reserves of critical minerals essential for clean energy and industrial applications – estimated to hold approximately 30% of the world’s proven volumes – Moore Global’s involvement in USAEF will enhance discussions on sustainable extraction, value chain development and the continent’s positioning in global markets.

As part of the forum, Moore Global will lead a dedicated private equity session on financing African energy projects, featuring in-depth discussions on deal structuring, risk mitigation and capital deployment. As a premier platform for U.S.-Africa energy cooperation, USAEF brings together investors, policymakers and industry leaders to catalyze deals and partnerships across the energy value chain. Through this collaboration, Moore Global will provide thought leadership, financial expertise and strategic insights – reinforcing USAEF’s mission to accelerate investment in Africa’s oil, gas and critical minerals sectors. With energy security and resource independence high on the global agenda, the partnership aims to shape impactful investment strategies and policy frameworks that support Africa’s long-term growth.

“We are delighted to be a key part of this forum. Our global expertise, coupled with our sector knowledge and global relationships, means we can add real value to these conversations and ongoing energy projects. Moore has a wealth of knowledge and insight to share, and I look forward to working closely with all of those involved,” said Candice Czeremuskin, Moore Global Leader, Private Equity.

“Moore Global’s partnership with USAEF marks a crucial step in advancing Africa’s energy and critical minerals sectors. With their deep understanding of financial structures and investment landscapes, they bring valuable expertise that will help bridge the gap between African resource holders and global capital markets. We look forward to working together to drive meaningful engagement and sustainable investment in Africa’s future,” said James Chester, CEO, Energy Capital&Power.

