The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare branch in the Ghinda sub-zone reported that 294 thousand Nakfa, contributed by Government workers in the sub-zone, was distributed to 49 families of martyrs, with each family receiving 6 thousand Nakfa. The branch also stated that 180 thousand Nakfa, contributed by Diaspora nationals, was distributed to 22 families, and 50 families were rehabilitated with livestock.
In the same vein, members of the Northern Red Sea Region Administration, the Ministry of Marine Resources, the Air Force, and the Massawa Municipality extended financial support to three families of martyrs, each receiving 6 thousand Nakfa.
Reports indicate that over the past six months, approximately 3 million Nakfa has been disbursed to families of martyrs in the Ghinda sub-zone.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.