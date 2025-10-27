Dr. Rania Al-Mashat:

• Studies and Statistics Provide Accurate Information for Decision Makers and Represent an Important Tool for Evidence-Based Decision-Making

The Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation participated in the training program activities held by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) to launch the Egyptian Family Health Survey 2025/2026. The event was attended by General Akram ElGouhary, CAPMAS Vice President, and Dr. Abla Al- Alfi, Deputy Minister of Health for Population Affairs and Development of the Egyptian Family.

In her speech, H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, stated that the surveys and studies conducted by CAPMAS are of utmost importance due to the accurate and detailed data they provide on various development sectors, covering all economic activities, social, demographic, and environmental characteristics.The speech was delivered on her behalf by Dr. Tarek Shaarawy, Assistant Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation.

Dr. Al-Mashat highlighted that making all this data available to decision-makers, researchers, and the public is an important tool in government decision-making.

Dr. Al-Mashat pointed out that the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation works to provide all forms of support to CAPMAS to enable it to fulfill its mission and implement national and sectoral surveys, stemming from the fact that data represents an essential basis for formulating effective policies, economic planning, and social development.

Dr. Al-Mashat added that these surveys are of particular importance to the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, based on its assigned role according to the State’s General Planning Law and the Unified Public Finance Law. The ministry plays a key role in outlining the complete system for development planning, defining the vision and related strategies, monitoring their implementation at national, regional, and sectoral levels, linking them to macroeconomic policies, and improving the efficiency of using local and foreign resources. These tasks can only be performed based on accurate data and statistics for various sectors.

The Minister reaffirmed that the Egyptian Family Health Survey 2025/2026 is one of the national statistical surveys implemented by the Egyptian state in close cooperation between the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Health and Population, and CAPMAS.

Dr. Al-Mashat noted that the health sector has received special attention from the Egyptian state in the past decade, which was realistically embodied in the presidential initiatives launched to improve the health of Egyptians, such as the "100 Million Health" initiative, the elimination of Hepatitis C, and other initiatives, in addition to the start of implementing the Comprehensive Health Insurance system.

Dr. Al-Mashat also mentioned that the Egyptian Family Health Survey is not merely a field study, but a strategic tool in decision-making, and it gains special importance as it is used to measure human, social, and health development indicators in Egypt, enabling the state to develop health policies and services provided to citizens and to identify the required future interventions.

Minister Al-Mashat clarified that this survey underscores the priority given by the Egyptian state, led by H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, to human development efforts and investment in building the human being, who is the core of development and the main goal of any policies or measures implemented by the Egyptian state on the ground.

Dr. Al-Mashat highlighted that the Egyptian government launched “Egypt’s Narrative for Economic Development: Reforms for Growth, Jobs&Resilience” last September, which aims to foster structural transformation in the Egyptian economy towards higher productivity sectors. She added that the second edition of the Narrative, due next December, will include the outputs and results of the third edition of the Global Conference on Population, Health, and Human Development, confirming the importance the state attaches to human development.

She pointed out that among the most important pillars included in the Narrative is regional planning for localizing economic development. In this context, data and evidence are the fundamental pillar for formulating more targeted and effective development policies, as accurate data and systematic analyses provide the basis for understanding the development reality at the governorate level and monitoring regional gaps and disparities.