The Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation has launched the Citizen Budget Plans for the fiscal year (2024/2025) for all governorates nationwide.

This aligns with the principles of the General Planning Law No. 18 of 2022, which emphasizes the importance of participation and openness to society, in implementation of Egypt's Vision 2030 and the National Human Rights Strategy regarding the production and availability of data to citizens for obtaining and circulating official information, data, and statistics.

H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, affirmed that the Citizen Budget Plans are among the most important planning documents that help raise awareness among citizens about the priorities and directions of the annual development plans.

These plans include detailed information on investments and ongoing projects in each governorate and their distribution across various sectors, clarifying the impact of these projects on improving the current status of key development indicators for each governorate.

The plans also emphasize the citizen's right to knowledge, enhance frameworks for community participation, transparency, and accountability, and enable citizens to understand the directions of the sustainable development plan adopted by the state.

H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat pointed out the role of the Citizen Budget Plans in enhancing trust between citizens and the state by involving citizens in monitoring the implementation of plans and projects, ensuring citizens' right to access official data, information, and documents, bridging spatial development gaps, and clarifying the development return of development plans. This contributes to localizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the governorate level.

H.E. Minister Al-Mashat noted the inclusion of the Citizen Budget Plans on the "SDGs Acceleration Actions" platform of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA).

The Citizen's Plans include the features of the national-level economic and social development plan for the year (2024/2025), the most important development indicators for each governorate, the targets of the national project for the development of the Egyptian countryside "Hayah Karima" in rural governorates, and the implementation status of the "Green Village" initiative within the "Hayah Karima" project.

The Citizen's Plans documents provide detailed information on state-directed investments for each governorate and their distribution across different sectors, the most prominent ongoing projects in each sector, as well as the most important economic and social indicators for each governorate.

This helps citizens follow up on these projects in their governorate/city/village, which in turn contributes to integrating citizens into the planning and monitoring systems.

It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation has launched a number of reports and platforms over the past period as part of its role in enhancing sustainable economic development efforts.

The Ministry launched the Annual Report for 2024, as well as the Egypt’s Integrated National Financing Strategy (E-INFS) for Development, the second follow-up report of the "NWFE" (Nexus of Water, Food and Energy) country platform, the Monitoring and Evaluation Manual, the "Afaq wa Foras al-Waza'ef fi Misr" (Horizons and Job Opportunities in Egypt) platform, as well as the second phase of the "HAFIZ" Hub for Advisory, Finance and Investment for Enterprises.

It is worth noting that the Ministry provides the Citizen Budget Plans for all governorates on its website and on the "Sharek 2030" mobile application.