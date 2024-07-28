The Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation has announced that the village of "Shama" in Menoufia Governorate has been awarded the "Tarsheed" certification for Green Rural Communities. This certification is part of the "Green Village" initiative within the national project for the development of rural Egypt, "Hayah Karima," which aims to upgrade the "Haya Karima" villages to meet the latest global environmental standards set by the World Green Building Council.

H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, emphasized the Government of Egypt’s commitment to integrating environmental considerations into developmental plans through various initiatives and programs. These include the Environmental Sustainability Standards Guide, the "Green Village" initiative, and Egypt’s country platform for the "NWFE” program.

H.E. Minister Al-Mashat further noted that the "Green Village" initiative serves as a model of successful partnership with civil society organizations and private sector institutions. This aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 17, "Partnerships for the Goals." H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat highlighted that the initiative focuses on upgrading one village in each governorate of the first phase to serve as a model to be replicated across other villages in the "Hayah Karima" project, thus reinforcing the localization of the SDGs in rural Egyptian communities.

The "Tarsheed" certification for Green Rural Communities is recognized as one of the top 10 global certifications for its adherence to "net-zero emissions" standards. It is also the first internationally accredited certification awarded to existing, highly needy villages.

Key factors contributing to a village's qualification for the "Tarsheed" certification include achieving all sustainable development goals, comprehensive service provision, efficient management of drinking water and irrigation, provision of green spaces and public gardens, environmental awareness, energy conservation and emissions reduction, treatment and recycling of wastewater, and waste recycling and economic value creation.

It is noteworthy that 30 developmental projects are currently underway in the village of "Shama" as part of the "Hayah Karima" initiative. These projects include a government services complex, an agricultural services complex, the establishment and development of several schools with 182 classrooms to reduce class density, and ongoing expansion of a wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 10,000 cubic meters per day and a drinking water purification plant with a capacity of 5,000 cubic meters per day.

In a recent extensive meeting with new governors and their deputies, held at the Ministry of Local Development, H.E. Minister Al-Mashat reviewed various initiatives being implemented by the ministry across the governorates of the country. Additionally, H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat presented the framework for governance of investment spending for the current fiscal year 2024/2025, which aims to create opportunities for the private sector.