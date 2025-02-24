To improve capacity for treatment of infectious diseases and mitigate the risk of cross-border disease transmission, the Ministry of Health, with support from the World Health Organization (WHO), has established and handed over an Infectious Diseases facility in the border of Nimule to the Magwi County Health Department.

The new 15 bed capacity facility is designed to bolster the country’s healthcare system by providing necessary resources and infrastructure to manage infectious diseases effectively and boosting infection prevention and control.

South Sudan initiated the establishment of this facility in 2022, following the declaration of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Uganda. This facility is a product of continued investments in capacity building for emergencies preparedness and response. With the current outbreak of Sudan Virus Disease outbreak in Uganda, this is the best time to functionalize this facility, given the epidemiological linkages of the two sisterly countries. This is in line with international health regulations (IHR (2005), which mandates countries to designate and strengthen capacities at points of entry to mitigate the risk of cross-border disease spread and preserve international public health security.

South Sudan has heightened vigilance for Viral Haemorrhagic Fever, Mpox and Cholera at all levels. National readiness and response plans for the three diseases are being used to inform investment and operational decisions. Coordination of readiness investments have commenced using the multi-disease outbreak Incident Management System (IMS) currently managing Anthrax, Cholera and Mpox outbreaks.

“Our primary focus is to enhance surveillance efforts, which includes screening all travelers at major entry points with Uganda. screening has already started in several high-risk areas.” Said Dr Humphrey Karamagi, WHO Representative for South Sudan “with support from WHO, a multidisciplinary team of public health experts is currently dispatched to Nimule, and Kajokeji to conduct risk assessment and define priorities for strengthening early detection, investigation, and response to Ebola Virus Disease.

“Our aim is to protect communities by preparing and responding timely to outbreaks and other public health threats and the establishment of the Infectious Disease Unit at the Nimule point of entry will help South Sudan to expand the response capacity to timely detect, assess, report and respond promptly and effectively to public health risks, said Dr Harriet Pasquale Akello, Undersecretary, Ministry of Health.“ I am grateful and would like to extend my thanks to WHO and ECHO for the generous support”

The 2024 Joint External Evaluation (JEE) of national capacities identified border health and Points of Entry as one of the weakest areas requiring improvement. In turn, the JEE recommended capacity assessments, contingency planning for port health services development including international travelers screening, information sharing and minimum care facilities for isolation/containment of suspected infectious diseases affected people. It is against these JEE recommendations that strengthening of IHR capacities for Juba International Airport (JIA) and other designated points of entry in Nimule and other border points is being prioritized.

South Sudan has continually faced an increased risk of emerging diseases like Ebola virus, yellow fever, cholera, the ongoing COVID-19 and other diseases with a threat to international public health security due to cross-border diseases spread. WHO is working collaboratively with the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to reduce their impact on health and wellbeing. The country however continues to remain vulnerable to future events.