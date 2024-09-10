The Ministry of Health has officially launched Kenya’s first Clinical Guidelines for the Management of Common Mental Disorders, along with a Kenya-adapted version of the World Health Organization's Mental Health Gap Action Programme (mhGAP).

Dr. Bashir Isaak, Head of Family Health, launched the guidelines on behalf of Director General of Health Dr. Patrick Amoth. Dr. Amoth highlighted the significant mental health burden in Kenya, noting that 42% of individuals seeking primary care have severe depression and the national prevalence of common mental disorders stands at about 10.3%. In Nandi County, nearly half the population has experienced a mental disorder.

The DG also addressed the issue of low mental health literacy among primary healthcare workers, which has contributed to many cases going undiagnosed. The new guidelines and mhGAP e-training aim to close a 75% treatment gap by improving the identification, diagnosis, and management of mental disorders at the primary care level. They include comprehensive strategies for diagnosis, treatment, referral, and considerations for various populations.

This launch coincides with World Suicide Prevention Day, themed "Changing the Narrative on Suicide," which emphasizes the need for better early detection and treatment to reduce suicide rates in Kenya.

The development of these guidelines and training programs was supported by PEPFAR, CDC, and Johnson&Johnson. Dr. Isaak called for continued support from both public and private sectors to successfully implement these initiatives and enhance mental health care nationwide.