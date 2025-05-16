A delegation from the Kenya Health Care Federation (KHF), led by CEO Dr. Tim Theuri, today held talks with the Principal Secretary for the State Department for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga, to explore opportunities for collaboration in strengthening Kenya’s health system.

The meeting focused on how the private sector can support the government in bridging critical gaps in logistics, funding, and health commodities. The delegation expressed readiness to partner with the Ministry of Health in key areas such as the commodities supply chain, logistics, and health care financing.

Dr. Oluga welcomed the engagement and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a self-reliant and sustainable health sector. He acknowledged the vital role of the private sector in complementing government efforts, particularly in enhancing access to affordable, accessible, and quality health care.

“The Ministry is exploring mechanisms to create a resilient and sustainable health system,” said Dr. Oluga. “Partnerships with the private sector are essential in ensuring continuity and improved efficiency in service delivery.”