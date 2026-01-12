Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kenya


On January 9, Ambassador Guo Haiyan met with Dr. Korir Sing’Oei, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs. The two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations as well as international and regional issues of common concern.

Following the meeting, Dr. Sing’Oei stated on his X account that, in assessing the risks and uncertainties pertinent to the current global environment, Kenya steadfastly commits to the rules of international law as stipulated in the Charter of the United Nations and firmly adheres to the one-China principle.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kenya.