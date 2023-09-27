The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the African Embassies in Bangkok, namely, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria and South Africa, as well as Khon Kaen Province, Khon Kaen Chamber of Commerce, Khon Kaen University and Young Ambassador of Virtue Foundation organised the Colours of Africa 2023 events during 13 - 14 September on 21 September 2023. The events sought to promote public awareness, including the private sector and the academia, on the African continent, as well as the potential of trade, investment and tourism opportunities in Africa.

The activities included:

1. The Seminar on Trade and Investment Opportunities in Africa on 13 September 2023 at Avani Hotel Khon Kaen, with speakers including African ambassadors to Thailand and successful Thai entrepreneurs. The session observed the exchange of knowledge on trade and investment opportunities in Africa, as well as first-hand experience on conducting business in the region to the audience comprising of entrepreneurs from Khon Kaen and nearby provinces.

2. Academic Lecture on Africa on 14 September 2023 at Khon Kaen University, under the topic “The African Union Agenda 2063” and “Nelson Mandela: The Epitome of Ethical Leadership in Africa and the World: Learning from his Legacy for a better Africa and a Humane World Order,” was given by the African Ambassadors to Thailand, with more than 300 students and lecturers from Khon Kaen University participated. On this occasion, the African Ambassadors also visited the university’s Faculty of Agriculture, which already had academic cooperation with various universities in Africa.

3. The Student Quiz Competition, Games and Exhibitions to enhance knowledge on Africa on 21 September 2023 at Vithes Samosorn, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with more than 200 participants, including students and teachers from 23 Thai schools around Thailand affiliated with the Young Ambassador of Virtue Foundation. During the quiz’s final round, Ms. Busadee Santipitaks, Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Director-General of the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, and African Ambassadors to Thailand were invited to ask questions and present scholarships to the winning teams, as well as tokens of appreciation and certificates to all participating students.