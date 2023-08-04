As a valued partner in Military Cooperation, Minister Radegonde received the new Defence Attaché of the Republic of India to the Republic of Seychelles, Captain Shirdikant Velagada. The Defence Attaché is in Seychelles to attend the 11th High-Level Joint Defence Co-ordination Committee (HLJDCC).

Minister Radegonde reiterated the Government of Seychelles’ appreciation towards India as a commendable partner in Military Cooperation during the meeting on Thursday, 3rd August 2023, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy. “Along with the collaborations and joint operations, officers of the Seychelles Defence Forces have benefited from various capacity-building training. Let us work on identifying where our interests converge to develop cooperation further,” said Minister Radegonde.

The Minister also stated his appreciation for India’s military participation in the Seychelles National Day parade and the recent joint EEZ surveillance by the INS Trishal with the Seychelles Coast Guard.

On his end, Captain Velagada acknowledged the upright progression in the Search and Rescue operations of the Seychelles Defence Forces and reassured India’s continued support towards Seychelles security.

Other topics addressed were the surveillance challenges of the Seychelles EEZ and the growing concerns about illegal activities at sea.