Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, continued his engagement in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) by participating in the Pre-CHOGM CFAMM on 24th October 2024 in Apia, Samoa. Chaired by Hon. Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa, Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Samoa. The CFAMM is an integral part of the broader CHOGM framework.

Minister Radegonde is currently accompanying the Vice President, who heads the Seychelles delegation at CHOGM.

Focusing on the 2024 CHOGM theme, “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth” the discussions among Commonwealth Foreign Ministers revolved around four thematic tracks:

1. Building Resilient Societies

2. Strengthening Democratic Institutions

3. Protecting the Environment

4. Promoting Resilient Economies

Presentations from Commonwealth-affiliated organisations, including the Commonwealth Foundation and the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) highlighted their ongoing initiatives. The meeting also reviewed the outcomes of key Pre-CHOGM forums addressing Business, People, Women, and Youth.

The session concluded with the adoption of key documents that will not only guide the Commonwealth’s agenda over the next two years but also encourage member nations to reflect on their shared responsibilities as they prepare for CHOGM 2026.

Minister Radegonde was accompanied by Ms. Patsy Moustache, Acting High Commissioner of Seychelles in London, and Mr. Hervé Pool, Commonwealth Desk Officer at the Department of Foreign Affairs.