HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received Thursday a telephone call from HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar.

The call addressed the two countries' cooperation relations and means to bolster them, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest. 

