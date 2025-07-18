Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Thursday with HE Presidential Envoy and Senior Advisor for Africa at the US Department of State Massad Boulos, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States and discussed ways to support and enhance them. They also discussed joint efforts to address the situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, along with a number of issues of mutual interest.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.