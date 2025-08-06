H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, held a bilateral meeting with Mr. Bui Thanh Son, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, and Ms. Phan Thi Thang, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade. This meeting took place during the visit of H.E. Luong Cuong, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, to Egypt, where he met with H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

At the beginning of the meeting, H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat welcomed the Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister, and highlighted the continuous development of relations between the two countries, which is reflected in the exchange of high-level visits, the meetings between the two countries' leaders, the convergence of many shared visions and positions, and the announcement by the two presidents to elevate their relations to the level of a Strategic Partnership.

The Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation explained that since establishing full diplomatic relations in 1963, Egypt and Vietnam have maintained distinguished historical ties. She pointed out that 2025 marks the 62nd anniversary of these diplomatic relations, which have seen close cooperation to achieve development in accordance with shared interests.

H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat and the Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam discussed preparations for the sixth session of the Joint Committee, in implementation of the directives of the two countries' leaders. They also highlighted the importance of the agreement reached during the current presidential visit to form sub-committees in areas of mutual interest to leverage available potential and open up more avenues for cooperation.

H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat added that Egypt is Vietnam's largest trading partner and its most important export market in North Africa. Each country serves as a strategic gateway for the other's exports—Egypt to the Middle East and Africa, and Vietnam to the Asian market.

The mutual will to strengthen bilateral relations is further demonstrated by two historic presidential visits: H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's visit to Vietnam in September 2017 was the first by an Egyptian president, and the late Vietnamese President H.E. Tran Dai Quang's state visit to Egypt in August 2018, which was also the first of its kind.

The two sides also touched on the importance of holding a business forum and workshops during the next Joint Committee meeting to exchange knowledge in areas such as economic development strategies, attracting foreign investment, aquaculture, entrepreneurship, green development, and development financing. Cooperation in exchanging expertise on renewable energy was also discussed.

H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat also reviewed the measures taken by the government to enhance the business and investment environment and implement economic and structural reforms to increase the competitiveness and attractiveness of the Egyptian market for private sector companies from Vietnam. She reiterated Egypt's appreciation for Vietnam's development experience and its keenness to strengthen the partnership and benefit from that experience through the exchange of knowledge and expertise between the two countries.

For his part, the Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs lauded the development achievements made by Egypt in various sectors, and expressed his welcome to the elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Partnership. He also emphasized the necessity of creating an executive plan to finalize the agreements reached during the meeting between the two presidents.

It is worth noting that Egyptian-Vietnamese relations date back to the 1960s. In 1997, an agreement was signed to form a joint ministerial committee, which has held five sessions to date. Vietnam is a founding member of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. In 2017, H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt visited Vietnam, the first visit by an Egyptian president to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and the visit witnessed the signing of numerous joint cooperation documents.