H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, met with Ms. Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), and Professor Sabina Alkire, Director of the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI).

This was part of her ongoing participation in the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, held in Spain from June 29 to July 3, 2025, as a member of the Egyptian delegation headed by H.E. Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister, on behalf of H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Republic of Egypt.

H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat discussed with the UNCTAD’s Secretary-General the joint relations between Egypt and UNCTAD, reviewing ways to elevate cooperation in the fields of economic development and investment.

H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat expressed appreciation for the joint efforts with UNCTAD in issuing the Global Investment Report 2024, which monitors the most prominent trends in foreign direct investment worldwide. She highlighted the importance of this report in shedding light on Egypt's position among the most attractive countries for investments, in light of the economic reforms implemented by the Egyptian government.

The meeting also touched on the joint relations between Egypt and UNCTAD, underscoring the significance of cooperation in economic development and promoting foreign investments, in addition to utilizing the organization's tools to measure the impact of development policies and enhance trade and investment strategies.

In another context, Dr. Rania Al-Mashat met with Professor Sabina Alkire, Director of the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI), an economist and professor in the Department of International Development at Oxford University, to discuss endeavors to promote investment in human capital.

The two sides reviewed human development efforts and increasing investment in human capital to improve living standards and foster inclusive and sustainable economic development.

The meeting also highlighted the Global Multidimensional Poverty Index, reaffirming that it represents an annual international measure of acute multidimensional poverty, covering over 100 developing countries. This index is a key tool for measuring the severity of poverty through 7 main dimensions: education, health, basic services, employment, social protection, and food security.