Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) is proud to welcome Hon. Adboulie Jobe of the Republic of the Gambia to this year’s event. The Minister of Energy and Petroleum for the Republic of Gambia is attending the leading Oil and Gas event hosted by Hyve Group Plc in the heart of South Africa’s Cape Town. The global event will bring together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community, and service providers on the 3-7 October to celebrate the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

“It is a great privilege to welcome the Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Hon. Adboulie Jobe to Africa Oil Week to discuss the vast opportunities he sees present across the West African country's expanding hydrocarbons market and so much more,” says Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week.

Following recent All Africa reports revealing just over one-third of The Gambia's population has access to electricity and less than 3% to clean cooking, Honourable Jobe has made a strong case for the role of Gambian oil and gas in ensuring energy security at local, regional and international levels. As the Minister of Energy and Petroleum represents one of Africa's fastest-growing frontier upstream destinations, which promises a strong play for upstream investment across The Gambia's high potential oil and gas market, it is incredibly important that Africa use all its resources to ensure expedited energy access on both a local and a national level.

“The confirmation of the presence of an oil source in the area of the A2 and A5 blocks offshore The Gambia from the Bambo drilling campaign is really exciting. With the demand for African oil and gas increasing globally resulting in rising global demand and increases in economic and industrial activities, it is vital that an energy market strategy coupled with Africa’s close proximity to international markets is utilised as an opportunity for the market to evolve into a global energy hub. This is what Africa Oil Week is here to promote,” said Sinclair.

“Africa Oil Week 2022 is the leading event to listen to respected ministers and global energy leaders about the ways we can utilise Africa’s energy resources in the best possible way to create a thriving market that benefits the entire continent,” he added.

