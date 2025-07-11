The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, is leading South Africa’s delegation at the 47th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Executive Council taking place on 10 and 11 July 2025 in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

The Council will consider and adopt the AU Budget for the period 2026. The budget is a key enabler for the AU to address challenges facing the continent, ensuring Africa’s continued resilience and the sustenance of the AU Commission, which is the key implementing agent for AU decisions.

The Council is expected to elect and appoint the outstanding two Commissioners for (i) Economic Trade, Tourism, Industry and Minerals (ETTIM) and (ii) Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (ESTI).

Minister Lamola will also seize this opportunity to update his counterparts on the progress made during South Africa’s G20 Presidency. The G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, scheduled for November 2025, represents an opportunity to amplify Africa’s voice on the global stage.

South Africa’s participation during this Ordinary Session of the Executive Council is rooted in her commitment to strengthening the AU and its Organs.

Minister Lamola said: “Our aim is to ensure our Union effectively pursues the noble aspiration of Silencing the Guns by 2030; the accelerated implementation of the Second Ten-Year Plan of Agenda 2063, which embodies our collective vision for prosperity; and the robust advancement of the African Continental Free Trade Area”.

Beyond the formal agenda, the Minister will seek to foster deeper solidarity by holding bilateral meetings with his counterparts aimed at exchanging views on issues of mutual interest.