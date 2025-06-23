The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Ronald Lamola, MP, on Sunday concluded a High-Level Diplomatic Mission to Lusaka, Republic of Zambia, as Presidential Special Envoy.

Minister Lamola was received by His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema, to whom he conveyed President Ramaphosa’s profound condolences on behalf of the Government and people of South Africa.

Minister Lamola expressed solidarity with the Government and citizens of Zambia following the untimely passing of former President Edgar Lungu, assuring them of South Africa’s unwavering support during this period of national mourning.

In reaffirming the South African Government’s position, Minister Lamola emphasised that a state burial in Zambia represents the most fitting tribute to honour Former President Lungu’s distinguished legacy and service to the Zambian nation.

Concurrently, Minister Lamola acknowledged the legal obligation to respect the expressed wishes of the late former President’s immediate family.

He underscored the Government’s commitment to navigating this sensitive matter with the utmost dignity, grace, and mutual respect principles befitting the memory of a revered statesman and the enduring bonds between South Africa and Zambia.

The Minister extended prayers and sympathies to all affected by this loss and reiterated South Africa’s steadfast friendship with Zambia.