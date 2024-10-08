The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, welcomed the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Minister for Africa, Lord Collins of Highbury, during his visit to Seychelles on Monday 7th October 2024 at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.

During their meeting, the two diplomats had productive discussions in many areas of mutual interest and concern, aimed at strengthening the bilateral cooperation between the two countries. Minister Radegonde expressed that, “Seychelles and the United Kingdom have a longstanding relationship, especially, but not exclusively, in areas such as tourism, maritime security, education, defence, the blue economy, climate change, and collaboration with both the Seychelles Police and the Anti-Corruption Agency”.

Minister Radegonde reiterated that Seychelles recognises the valuable contributions made by the UK towards our anti-corruption initiatives, particularly in enhancing transparency and accountability, as well as providing support for law enforcement. These efforts play a crucial role in fortifying our institutions and upholding democratic values.

Discussions also focused on capacity building initiatives where the Minister reaffirmed the country’s commitment “to deepening ties through the future signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the University of Oxford and the University of Seychelles, and continuing support for the Chevening Scholarship programme, which has greatly benefited Seychellois nationals over the years”.

The Minister briefed Lord Collins on priorities that Seychelles would focus on at the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). The two diplomats also issues related to climate change, emphasising its severe impact on Small Island Developing States (SIDS), and expressed hope for further collaboration with the UK, particularly in implementing the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index.

Minister Radegonde acknowledged the significant role the UK plays on the international stage, especially in promoting multilateral collaboration, in addition to our bilateral relationship. “In an interconnected world, partnerships like ours are vital for tackling issues such as human rights, peace, and sustainable development. Seychelles values the UK’s leadership in international forums, and we look forward to continuing our cooperation on both shared interests and broader initiatives that promote global stability and prosperity” he stated.