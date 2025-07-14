On July 11, 2024, Minister-Counsellor Fan Xuecheng of the Chinese Embassy in Uganda attended a series of cultural and educational exchange activities at Luyanzi Institute of Technology and Makerere University. The activities were joined by Professor Zhu Hui, Vice Chairperson of the University Council of Zhejiang University; Ms. Wang Lihong, Principal of Luyanzi Institute of Technology; H.E. Judith Nsababera, Consul General of Uganda in Guangzhou; and Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, Vice Chancellor of Makerere University.

In his remarks, Minister-Counsellor Fan Xuecheng stated that China and Uganda have long enjoyed friendly relations, and educational and cultural exchanges have built a bridge for enhancing mutual understanding and trust between the two peoples. China will continue to support people-to-people and educational cooperation, injecting fresh impetus into the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

Consul General Nsababera and other participants noted that Uganda is willing to take this opportunity to strengthen cooperation with China and promote Uganda-China relations to a new level.

The Ugandan premieres of two documentaries produced by Zhejiang University — Generation Z's China-Africa Stories and Along the Silk Road — were successfully held at Luyanzi Institute of Technology and warmly received. Zhejiang University also presented a collection of A Comprehensive Collection of Ancient Chinese Paintings to Makerere University, showcasing the richness of traditional Chinese culture.