Mr. Barry Faure, Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora of Seychelles, met with Minister Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Diaspora of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea ahead of the 11th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS). Minister Faure is representing Seychelles President, Dr. Patrick Herminie at the 11th OACPS Summit.

The focus of the discussions between the two Ministers revolved around the Summit and both countries’ membership to the OACPS and various bilateral matters. Some of the key outcomes that both sides agreed to pursue are:

The establishment of a legal framework for cooperation

A visa waiver Agreement

The proposal for a Joint Commission to explore cooperation in specific sectors such as the Blue Economy, tourism management, maritime security, hydrocarbons and the Diaspora

Seychelles and Equatorial Guinea will be celebrating 33 years diplomatic relations in April 2026. Like Seychelles, it is a member of the African Islands States Climate Commission, a member of La Francophonie, and it is this year the Co-Chair of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The other members of the Seychelles Delegation participating in the Summit are Ambassador Kenneth Racombo, Seychelles Ambassador in Brussels accredited to the OACPS, Mr. Marco Larsen, First Secretary and Desk Officer for the OACPS and Mr. Rodney Sinon, Second Secretary at Seychelles Embassy in Brussels.