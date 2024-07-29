Public and private sector entities across Southern Africa's mining sector are intensifying cooperation to enhance the critical mineral value chain for economic growth. In July 2024, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Botswana signed an agreement (http://apo-opa.co/3LIS6Z6) to upgrade an existing railway line linking the three countries and to build a new line and a deep-water port in Mozambique. The transnational railway line will be crucial in transporting critical minerals (http://apo-opa.co/4dbJy8W) - including Botswana’s copper, manganese, cobalt, and nickel, Zimbabwe’s platinum, and Mozambique’s graphite - to international markets.

In line with its commitment to advancing cooperation between Southern Africa’s mining associations and stakeholders, the Mining Industry Association of Southern Africa (MIASA) has joined the Critical Minerals Africa (CMA) Summit as a strategic partner. MIASA’s participation underscores the event’s significance in driving Africa’s critical mineral industry growth by uniting regional stakeholders on policy development, technical expertise, investment, and capacity building.

The Critical Minerals Africa 2024 summit on November 6 - 7 serves to position Africa as the primary investment destination for critical minerals. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energy 2024 conference (http://apo-opa.co/4dghaCu) on November 4 - 8, offering delegates access to the full scope of energy, mining and finance leaders in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com

“The growing demand for clean energy technologies is increasing the demand for southern Africa’s critical minerals. Cooperation between southern Africa’s mining stakeholders is vital to unlock the region’s full critical mineral potential to drive the global energy transition and the growth of local economies,” states Rachelle Kasongo, Project Director at CMA organizer Energy Capital&Power.

Since 1998, MIASA has fostered collaboration between the SADC mining sector and the private sector, promoting industry prosperity. Uniting Chambers of Mines from 11 countries - including Botswana, DRC, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mozambique, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe - MIASA encourages best practices and creates a conducive environment for growth.

Recognizing the importance of cooperation to unlock critical mineral prospects, Southern African stakeholders continue to prioritize regional partnerships. In May 2024, Cape Town investment agency Wesgro (http://apo-opa.co/3M3dGId) and Namibia’s Environmental Investment Fund signed an agreement to advance the development of green hydrogen infrastructure linking the Western Cape and Northern Cape regions of South Africa with the Lüderitz/Windhoek region in Namibia. The project will help boost the use of South Africa’s platinum group metals for green hydrogen applications, enhancing local and regional energy security, decarbonization, and economic growth.

The DRC, Angola and Zambia have intensified collaboration among themselves and with global partners - including the European Union and the U.S. government - to integrate logistics infrastructure and services as part of the Lobito Corridor for optimal transportation of critical minerals to global markets. In July 2024, the Lobito Atlantic Railway consortium - operator of the Lobito Corridor - began operations (http://apo-opa.co/3LLdAER) at Angola’s Port of Lobito, receiving its first cargo vessel carrying 40,500 tons of sulfur for transportation to the DRC and Zambia for mining applications.

South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Petroleum is also exploring critical minerals in South Sudan in partnership with the East African country’s Ministry of Mining. The partnership will strengthen South Sudan's position in the global critical mineral sector and South Africa's industry expertise to advance critical minerals mining locally and throughout the SADC region.

At CMA, MIASA will provide an update on the activities of its members, highlighting investment and partnership opportunities for global investors within Southern Africa’s energy transition metals sector.