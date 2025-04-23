Martin Kwaku Ayisi, CEO of the Minerals Commission of Ghana, will speak at the upcoming Mining in Motion 2025 Summit. As the head of the government agency responsible for developing, coordinating and monitoring mineral sector policies, Ayisi’s participation will be instrumental in presenting Ghana’s vision for sustainable mining sector growth.

He will join the panel discussion, Case Studies in Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (ASGM) Formalization: Learning from Successes and Addressing Challenges, highlighting Ghana’s progress in supporting small-scale miners. Under Ayisi’s leadership, the Commission has introduced key initiatives including the Cooperative Mining Policy, the Ghana Landscape Restoration and Small-Scale Mining Project and the establishment of District Mining Committees – all aimed at improving and formalizing the ASGM sector.

The Commission is also advancing gender inclusivity and economic empowerment through its Financial Independence, Skills Development and Women Empowerment Initiative, which promotes the active participation of women in the mining industry. These efforts have contributed to the continued expansion of the ASGM sector, which in 2024 generated $5 billion in export revenue and employed over one million people, reinforcing Ghana’s position as Africa’s leading gold producer and the sixth largest globally.

With more than two decades of experience in Ghana’s extractive sector, Ayisi brings valuable insight to the Summit. A seasoned mining and petroleum lawyer, he has served on the Board of Directors of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation and previously held the role of Senior Legal Officer at the Minerals Commission.

Organized by the Ashanti Green Initiative in partnership with the World Bank, the World Gold Council,and other global stakeholders, the Mining in Motion 2025 Summit will be held under the theme, Sustainable Mining&Local Growth – Leveraging Resources for Global Impact. The event will convene public and private sector leaders including H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana, along with high-level representatives from the African Union and the United Nations.

Stay informed about the latest advancements, network with industry leaders, and engage in critical discussions on key issues impacting small-scale miners and medium to large scale mining in Ghana. Secure your spot at the Mining in Motion 2025 Summit by visiting www.MiningInMotionSummit.com. For sponsorship opportunities or delegate participation, contact sales@ashantigreeninitiative.org.