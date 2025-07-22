In July, WFP conducted airdrops to access the most remote parts of the Greater Upper Nile region, including areas at risk of famine. To date, we have delivered 430 metric tons of food, and airdrops are ongoing to reach 40,000 people.

32,000 people in Upper Nile State where fierce fighting since March has displaced thousands and severely limited humanitarian access.Nasir and Ulang counties in Upper Nile are at risk of deteriorating into famine.39,000 who have returned to South Sudan fleeing conflict in Sudan.A record 2.3 million children are at-risk of malnutrition – with conflict areas in Upper Nile and flood-affected areas such as Bentiu among the most impacted.Progress has been achieved where conditions allow for humanitarian access:In Uror county, Jonglei state, all pockets of Catastrophic hunger (IPC5) were alleviated this year as WFP was able to consistently deliver assistance.In ten other counties where conflict and insecurity subsided, crop production increased - improving the food security situation.Sustained peace and humanitarian support are vital to cement these gains.Due to raging conflict in neighboring Sudan, nearly 1.2 million people have fled to South Sudan since April 2023, many arriving hungry, malnourished and traumatised. WFP Response

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has reached over two million people with life-saving assistance in South Sudan so far this year. However, a severe funding shortfall threatens ongoing support, placing millions at risk of losing aid. Below is an update on food security and WFP operations in South Sudan, including a quote from WFP Deputy Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Carl Skau, who recently returned from South Sudan:

