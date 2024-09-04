In a significant step forward in supporting the growth and development of Uganda’s MSME sector, the MSME Financing Gateway Platform was recently launched in Uganada.

By providing MSMEs with the resources they need to succeed, this platform will help create jobs, boost economic activity, and contribute to Uganda’s overall prosperity.

The Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU), Uganda’s apex body of the private sector that is made up of over 330 member associations and corporate bodies, and the International Trade Centre (ITC), a joint agency of the United Nations and the World Trade Organization, fully dedicated to supporting small businesses in developing countries to trade, launched the Platform. The launch is part of the second phase of the European Union (EU) – East African Community (EAC) Market Access Upgrade Programme (EU-EAC MARKUP II) funded by the EU.

More than just a financing platform, the MSME Financing Gateway offers a comprehensive suite of tools to support MSME growth, including news and event notifications to keep entrepreneurs informed about industry trends and opportunities, as well as a repository of downloadable learning resources to enhance business knowledge and skills.