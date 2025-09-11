African Union (AU)


On behalf of the African Union Commission, I extend warmest greetings to the Government and people of Ethiopia on the celebration of Enkutatash, the Ethiopian New Year.

As Ethiopia ushers in a new year, we wish for renewed peace, stability, and prosperity for the nation and its people, and for their continued contributions to the unity and progress of our continent.

Happy Enkutatash!

