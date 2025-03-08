On this International Women’s Day 2025, I extend my warmest greetings to all women across the East African Community (EAC) region and beyond. Today, we celebrate the resilience, achievements, and contributions of women in shaping our societies, economies, and governance structures.

This year’s theme, “Championing Gender Equity and Empowerment: Women as Builders of a Sustainable Future,” resonates deeply with our shared vision of an inclusive and prosperous East Africa. Women are at the heart of development—driving economic growth, fostering peace, and strengthening our communities. However, gender inequalities continue to pose challenges, making the urgency to accelerate action toward gender parity greater than ever.

At the EAC, we remain committed to advancing women’s empowerment and gender equality, as enshrined in the EAC Treaty, the EAC Gender Policy (2018), and regional commitments that seek to ensure women have equal opportunities to thrive. Through policies and programs, we continue to foster women’s participation in trade, leadership, peacebuilding, and decision-making across all sectors.

As we mark this year’s International Women’s Day, I urge all stakeholders; governments, the private sector, civil society, youth, and men as allies, to strengthen collective efforts in addressing barriers to women’s progress. We must enhance women’s access to finance, trade opportunities, and leadership positions while ensuring that gender-responsive policies are fully implemented.

This year’s commemoration is particularly significant as it marks the first time the EAC is observing International Women’s Day under the leadership of a woman, in a region where a Partner State is also led by a woman. This milestone is a testament to the strides we are making toward gender equality, and we must sustain this momentum to ensure future generations inherit a more just and equitable society.

Let us all be champions of change. Together, we can accelerate action and build an East Africa where women and girls can achieve their full potential.

Happy International Women’s Day 2025!

H.E. Veronica M. Nduva, CBS

Secretary General

East African Community