International mining stakeholders are increasing their access to Africa's mineral resources through joint ventures, acquisitions and stakes in local projects. Meanwhile, African countries and operators are leveraging these partnerships to enhance capital, accelerate project development and meet ambitious production targets.

The upcoming African Mining Week (AMW), taking place in Cape Town this October, will spotlight mergers and acquisitions (M&A), offering African projects a platform to showcase opportunities and providing global investors the stage to present growth strategies for Africa’s expanding mining sector.

Recent research by the Economist Intelligence Unit indicates that foreign investment in Africa’s mining industry is poised for significant growth in 2025, building on strong momentum established in 2024. Several key transactions highlight this trend. Earlier this month, UK-based Altona Rare Earths finalized its acquisition of an 85% stake in Botswana’s Sesana Copper-Silver Project from Ignate Minerals, committing significant capital to accelerate exploration and mine development. In December 2024, Australian mining firm Patriot Lithium acquired a 90% stake in Zambia’s Kitumba Copper Large Scale Exploration License from Newlight Nominees Zambia, enabling increased funding for exploration and production activities. Similarly, in October 2024, Jubilee Metals, a UK-based company, acquired Project G, its second open-pit copper asset in Zambia, as part of a strategy to boost investments and raise copper output to 25,000 tons per year.

Recent M&A activity in Africa’s mining sector is reshaping the industry, improving operational efficiencies and creating new pathways for innovation and technology transfer. For African nations, these investments bring new opportunities for job creation, infrastructure development and access to global markets, fueling economic growth. Additionally, the influx of foreign capital and expertise enhances local capabilities, enabling African countries to harness their natural resources more effectively while addressing challenges like underdeveloped supply chains and limited financing for exploration.

In South Africa, M&A activity reached $10 billion between June 2023 and 2024, with 32 deals closed, compared to 24 year-on-year, according to PwC. Among the notable deals, Kenya’s Marula Mining secured a 51% stake in South Africa’s Mansera Kruisrivier Cobalt Holding Company in July 2024, funding feasibility and aerial studies to advance the project. Meanwhile, China’s Baowu Steel Group acquired stakes in Guinea’s Simandou Project, the world’s largest untapped iron ore deposit, in June 2024. In Mali, Ganfeng Lithium secured an operational stake in the Goulamina Lithium Mine in a $342.7-million deal with Australia’s Leo Lithium in May 2024. The UAE-based International Resource Holdings also entered the market, acquiring Zambia’s Mopani Copper Mines for $1.1 billion in May 2024, enhancing exploration and production capabilities at one of the country’s largest copper facilities.

As African nations focus on boosting mineral production to drive economic growth, M&A activity is expected to intensify, with global partners seeking greater stakes in the continent’s abundant resources. Against this backdrop, the upcoming AMW will play a crucial role in shaping Africa’s M&A landscape by facilitating project showcases, fostering partnerships and advancing deal signings that will define the future of the mining sector.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energy 2025 conference (https://AECWeek.com/) from October 1 -3. in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com