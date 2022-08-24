Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation (Merck-Foundation.com) met Merck Foundation Alumni from Zambia along with Merck Foundation Media and Fashion Award winners during her visit to Zambia; Merck foundation provides more than 80 scholarships to Zambian doctors in 32 critical and underserved specialties with the aim to improve access to equitable and quality health care solutions in the country; Merck Foundation releases a new song “I am not anyone’s Bride, Take me to school” song by Wezi and New Children Storybook, “Sugar Free Jude” in Zambia

CEO of Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany met H.E. MUTINTA HICHILEMA, The First Lady of Zambia and Ambassador of Merck Foundation “More than a Mother” for the first time at the State House of Zambia, to discuss the take-off of their joint programs to break the stigma of infertility, build healthcare capacity and support girl education.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej CEO of Merck Foundation&President of “More than a Mother” Campaign emphasized, “It was an honor to meet my dear sister H.E. MUTINTA HICHILEMA, The First Lady of Zambia and appoint her to be the Ambassador of Merck Foundation “More than a Mother”, during my visit to the State House of Zambia. The meeting was to discuss the start of our long-term partnership and the launch of our joint programs.

We discussed ways of helping young underprivileged Zambian girls through tertiary scholarships and grants so that they continue with their education. I am very proud of our productive meeting”.

Merck Foundation also conducted their Annual Merck Foundation Zambia Alumni Summit, chaired by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, to discuss the huge impact of their programs in transforming the patient care landscape in Zambia.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej stated, “I am very happy to meet the Merck Foundation Alumni and Merck Foundation Media&Fashion Award Winners in person for the first time after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. I am very proud of the work we are doing to transform public healthcare in Zambia. We have provided more than 80 scholarships to young doctors across Zambia in critical specialties such as: Fertility&Embryology, Oncology, Diabetes, Endocrinology, Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, Psychiatry, Emergency and Resuscitation Medicine, Gastroenterology and Preventive Cardiovascular and more. We will continue together with The First Lady of Zambia, our long term partner and Ambassador to scale up these numbers in order to create a stronger platform of skilled local medical professionals and strengthen the public healthcare system in Zambia and the rest of Africa.”

During the Summit, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej also released Merck Foundation’s new song “I am not anyone’s Bride, Take me to school” to end Child Marriage and Support Girl Education, she also launched a new storybook for children “Sugar Free Jude” to raise awareness about early detection&prevention of Diabetes.

“I am very happy to share the beautiful song ‘I am Not Anyone’s Bride, Take Me to School’ by Zambian Singer Wezi. The song has been launched under our ‘Educating Linda’ program, which is a part of Merck Foundation ‘More Than a Mother’ Campaign. This song aims to raise awareness and sensitize the communities about the importance of ending child marriage and supporting girls’ education.

I am also very excited to bring to you Sugar Free Jude, a story that focuses on raising awareness about the importance of early detection of diabetes and its prevention”, explained Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Listen to “I AM Not Anyone’s Bride, Take Me to School” Song here: https://bit.ly/3AldygB

Read “Sugar Free Jude” here: https://bit.ly/3PK1wmL

Merck Foundation CEO also acknowledged and felicitated the Winners of Merck Foundation Awards from Zambia, and announced the Call for Applications for 2022 awards in partnership with Zambia First Lady for their 8 important awards for Zambian Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.

"I invite entries from all African talents on submit@merck-foundation.com", concluded Senator, Dr. Kelej.

For information on the above awards, on Merck Foundation's website

More images: https://bit.ly/3cfP5Bz

About ‘Merck Foundation More Than a Mother’ campaign:

“Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile women through access to information, education and change of mind-set. This powerful campaign supports in defining policies and interventions to build quality and equitable Reproductive and Fertility Care Capacity, Break Infertility Stigma and Raise Awareness about Infertility Prevention and Male Infertility. In partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information, Education&Gender, academia, policymakers, International fertility societies, media and art, the initiative also provides training for Fertility Specialists and Embryologists to build and advance fertility care capacity in Africa and developing countries.

With “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother”, we have initiated a cultural shift to de-stigmatize infertility at all levels: By improving awareness, training local experts in the fields of fertility care and media, building advocacy in cooperation with African First Ladies and women leaders and by supporting childless women in starting their own small businesses. It’s all about giving every woman the respect and the help she deserves to live a fulfilling life, with or without a child.

The Ambassadors of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” are:

H.E. NEO JANE MASISI,

The First Lady of Botswana H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO, The First Lady of Ghana H.E. AISHA BUHARI, The First Lady of Nigeria H.E. ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE, The First Lady of Burundi H.E. CLAR WEAH, The First Lady of Liberia H.E FATIMA MAADA BIO, The First Lady of Sierra Leone H.E. BRIGITTE TOUADERA, The First Lady of Central African Republic H.E. MONICA CHAKWERA, The First Lady of Malawi H.E. MUTINTA HICHILEMA, The First Lady of Zambia H.E. ANTOINETTE SASSOU-NGUESSO, The First Lady of Congo Brazzaville H.E. ISAURA FERRÃO NYUSI, The First Lady of Mozambique H.E. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of Zimbabwe H.E. DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, THE First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo H.E. MONICA GEINGOS, The First Lady of Namibia H.E. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady of The Gambia H.E. BAZOUM HADIZA MABROUK, The First Lady of Niger The Former First Lady of Burundi, H.E DENISE NKURUNZIZA, The Former First Lady of Chad, H.E. HINDA DÉBY ITNO, The Former First Lady of Guinea Conakry, H.E. CONDÉ DJENE, The Former First Lady of Malawi, H.E. PROFESSOR GERTRUDE MUTHARIKA, The Former First Lady of Niger, H.E AÏSSATA ISSOUFOU MAHAMADOU and The Former First Lady of Zambia, H.E. ESTHER LUNGU have worked successfully with Merck Foundation as Merck Foundation More Than a Mother Ambassadors to break the stigma of infertility and empower infertile women in their countries.

Merck Foundation launched new innovative initiatives to sensitize local communities about infertility prevention, male infertility with the aim to break the stigma of infertility and empowering infertile women as part of Merck Foundation More than a Mother COMMUNITY AWARENESS CAMPAIGN, such as;

‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Africa Media Recognition Awards and Health Media Training

‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Fashion Awards

‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Film Awards

‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Song Awards

Local songs with local artists to address the cultural perception of infertility and how to change it

Children storybook, localized for each country

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit Merck-Foundation.com to read more. To know more, reach out to our social media: Merck Foundation (Merck-Foundation.com); Facebook (bit.ly/32YFKpv), Twitter (bit.ly/2TeOQNj), Instagram (bit.ly/3g6OYr3), YouTube (bit.ly/3zc3up1) and Flicker (bit.ly/2Tay0Pu).