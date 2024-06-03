Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com) marked milestone of providing 165 scholarships to doctors in 42 critical specialties during their annual Alumni Summit - Celebrating their legacy of transforming patient care landscape in Kenya; Merck Foundation Kenya Alumni Summit and Merck Foundation Awards Ceremony 2024 were conducted in Nairobi chaired by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees and Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, Merck Foundation CEO; Merck Foundation announced the 2024 Call for Applications for 2 categories that includes 8 Awards for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, Students, and new potential talents in these fields. They also awarded the Media Award Winners of 2023; Merck Foundation CEO announced that their TV Program “Our Africa” will be aired on KTN, Kenya, every Saturday at 5pm and repeated every Thursday at 6:30 am.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany conducted the Merck Foundation Kenya Annual Summit and Awards Ceremony 2024 in Nairobi, Kenya, chaired by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation. During the Summit, they met and acknowledged the Merck Foundation Alumni and the Winners of the Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2023 from Kenya.

Dr. Kelej expressed, “It was a proud moment for me to meet and acknowledge our Merck Foundation Alumni who are becoming the future healthcare experts of Kenya. I am happy to share that we are transforming the patient care landscape in Kenya by providing 165 scholarships one-year PG Diploma and Two-year Master degree in in 42 critical and underserved medical specialties such as; Oncology, Fertility, Embryology, Diabetes, Preventative Cardiovascular, Endocrinology, Sexual and Reproductive Care, Gastroenterology, Respiratory, Acute Medicine, Clinical Psychiatry, Internal Medicine, Dermatology, Neonatal Medicine, Urology, Pain Management, Cardiology, Critical Care, Rheumatology and many more.

We are committed to transforming patient care in Kenya and we will continue to scale up these numbers in order to create a stronger platform of skilled medical professionals and strengthen the public healthcare system in Kenya and rest of Africa.”

“Moreover, it was amazing to felicitate the 9 winners of Merck Foundation Media Awards 2023 from Kenya and discuss with them the critical role they can play to create a culture shift, be the voice of the voiceless and be the Merck Foundation health and social champions”, added Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation BOT emphasized, “We strongly believe that empowering people will lead to a better future, we also believe good healthcare can transform the lives of individuals and families across developing countries. It can significantly contribute to economic and social development because healthcare is a major driver of economic growth and, consequently, of social progress.”

During the program Merck Foundation CEO also announced the broadcast of their “Our Africa” TV Program on KTN Kenya, every Saturday at 5pm and repeated every Thursday at 6:30 am.

Watch the Promo of ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ here: https://apo-opa.co/3Vn7gsK

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of “More Than a Mother” Campaign shared, “I am excited for the airing of “OUR AFRICA” on KTN, Kenya, part of our long-term partner The Standard Media Group. “Our Africa” is a first-of-its-kind TV program that is set to be the voice of the voiceless and break the silence about many critical and sensitive social and health issues in Africa like Breaking Infertility Stigma, Importance of early detection&prevention of Diabetes, Supporting Girl Education, Ending Child Marriage, Stopping Gender-Based Violence, promoting a Healthy Lifestyle, Ending Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), Gender-Based Violence (GBV), Sustainability, and many more”

‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ is a pan-African TV program that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa.

Watch the First Episode here: https://apo-opa.co/3Vp2URI

Watch the First Episode promo here: https://apo-opa.co/3V5UcXs

The TV program has been broadcasted on prime TV stations of many countries, and is also on social media handles of Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej [Facebook (apo-opa.co/3VqfVdR), Instagram (apo-opa.co/3X1Bl2h), Twitter (apo-opa.co/3UZszis) and YouTube (apo-opa.co/3yI2AVB)] and Merck Foundation [Facebook (apo-opa.co/3XasnzJ), Instagram (apo-opa.co/3Vsub65), Twitter (apo-opa.co/3Vn8unI) and YouTube (apo-opa.co/3X4xy4c)].

Merck Foundation is committed for the past 12 years, since 2012, towards healthcare capacity advancement, patient care transformation and reshaping the landscape of the public healthcare sector in Kenya, the rest of Africa and beyond.

In Kenya, out of the total 165 scholarships provided by Merck Foundation;

7 Scholarships have been provided for Oncology to develop and support the cancer care capacity in the country.

have been provided for Oncology to develop and support the cancer care capacity in the country. 96 scholarships provided for one-year PG Diploma and two-year Master degree in Diabetes, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Cardiology and Endocrinology for Kenyan doctors from different provinces across the country, which is very important to improve access to quality and equitable diabetes and hypertension patient care not only in Nairobi but nationwide.

provided for one-year PG Diploma and two-year Master degree in Diabetes, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Cardiology and Endocrinology for Kenyan doctors from different provinces across the country, which is very important to improve access to quality and equitable diabetes and hypertension patient care not only in Nairobi but nationwide. 25 scholarships have been provided for Fertility, Embryology, and one-year PG Diploma and two-year Master degree in Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, as a part of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” Campaign.

have been provided for Fertility, Embryology, and one-year PG Diploma and two-year Master degree in Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, as a part of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” Campaign. 37 Scholarships of one-year Online PG Diploma and two-Year Master degree provided in other critical and underserved specialties like Gastroenterology, Respiratory Medicine, Acute Medicine, Psychiatry, Internal Medicine, Dermatology, Neonatal Medicine, Urology, Pain Management, Critical Care and Rheumatology, as part of Merck Foundation Capacity Advancement Program.

The following Media Winners were recognized during the ceremony:

Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Media Recognition Awards 2023

Elizabeth Angira, MT Kenya Times and People Daily, Kenya ( PRINT- First Position )

( ) Moraa Obiria, Nation Media Group, Kenya ( ONLINE - First Position )

( ) Isabella Maua Chemosit, The Times, Kenya ( ONLINE - Second Position )

( ) Sophia Rukwaro, Black Hustlers TV, Kenya ( ONLINE - Third Position )

( ) Caren Waraba Sisya, Citizen Radio, Kenya ( RADIO - First Position )

( ) Angela Kezengwa, Citizen Radio, Kenya ( RADIO - Third Position )

( ) Elizabeth Atieno Ochieng, TV 47 KENYA, Kenya (MULTIMEDIA - Second Position)

Merck Foundation "Diabetes&Hypertension" Media Recognition Awards 2023

Dorcas Wangira, BBC, Kenya ( ONLINE - Second Position )

( ) Mildrine Nafula Sabwami, North Rift Radio FM, Kenya (RADIO - First Position)

Moreover, Merck Foundation CEO announced the Call for Applications for their 8 important awards for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields from Kenya.

Details of the Awards:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards “More Than a Mother” 2024: Media representatives and media students are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2024.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards “More Than a Mother” 2024: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2024.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards “More Than a Mother” 2024: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2024.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards “More Than a Mother” 2024: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2024.

5. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2024 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

6. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2024 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

7. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2024 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

8. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2024 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

Entries for all the awards are to be submitted via email to:

submit@merck-foundation.com

For information on the above awards, please visit our website:

www.Merck-Foundation.com

More images: https://apo-opa.co/3yNvrHZ

About Merck Foundation:

