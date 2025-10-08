The 12th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary will be officially inaugurated by The President of the Republic of The Gambia, H.E. Mr. ADAMA BARROW, and attended by African First Ladies.

The conference is being co-chaired by The First Lady of the Republic of The Gambia, H.E. Mrs. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW&Merck Foundation CEO, Dr. Rasha Kelej and attended by African First Ladies.

The First Ladies of Africa to be the Guests of Honor at the 12th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2025 conducted in the Gambia.

More than 6,000 healthcare providers, policymakers and media from over 70 countries will benefit from the Luminary.

Watch the Merck Foundation Partnership Journey with The First Lady of The Gambia since 2017, here: https://apo-opa.co/48qOSWZ

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, will conduct the 12th Edition of their annual conference, “Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary”, in partnership with the Government of The Gambia in Banjul, The Gambia.

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and Co-Chairperson of the 12th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary shared, “I am excited to announce the 12th Edition of our annual conference together with my dear sister, Mrs. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady of Gambia and Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother, in partnership with Government of The Gambia. I am pleased to share that the conference will be officially inaugurated by H.E. Mr. ADAMA BARROW, The President of the Republic of The Gambia, together with Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees.

I am also looking forward to welcome First Ladies of Africa, also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother who will be joining us as the Guests of Honor and Keynote Speakers. Together, we will share our experiences and discuss the impact of our programs in building healthcare and media capacity, while raising awareness on a wide range of critical social and health issues.”

Mrs. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, First Lady of The Gambia, Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother and Co-Chairperson of the 12th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary shared “We are delighted to host the 12th Edition of the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary in The Gambia this year. I am especially excited that the conference will be inaugurated by His Excellency, the President of The Gambia. I look forward to welcoming my dear sisters, The First Ladies of Africa, Ministers, Healthcare Experts, Media Representatives, and Delegates from over 52 countries, together with our long-term partners Merck Foundation.

Merck Foundation has provided 94 scholarships to our local Gambian doctors in more than 30 underserved specialties, helping us transform our public healthcare landscape. Many of them are becoming first specialists in their fields. We are making history together with Merck Foundation in The Gambia, I am very proud of this great achievement.”

Watch the Merck Foundation Partnership Journey with The First Lady of The Gambia since 2017, here: https://apo-opa.co/48qOSWZ​

The conference will be held in a hybrid format, featuring both physical and online participation of more than 6,000 healthcare providers, policymakers, academia, researchers, and media representatives from over 70 countries across Africa, Asia, and beyond. Of these, over 300 participants will attend in person.

“Since 2012, we have made a significant progress, I am happy to share that we have provided more than 2400 scholarships for young doctors from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved specialties such as Oncology&Cancer care, Diabetes, Endocrinology, Cardiovascular, Fertility Care, Embryology, Sexual&Reproductive Medicine, Internal Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, Acute Medicine, Critical Care, Pediatric Emergency, Gastroenterology, Rheumatology, Clinical Psychiatry, Urology, Ophthalmology, General Surgery, Trauma&Orthopedic, Dermatology, Neonatal Care, Clinical Microbiology&Infectious Diseases, Advanced Surgical Practice, Neuroimaging for Research and more. Many of them are becoming the first specialists in their countries, and we are proud of this achievement”, added Dr. Kelej.

On the first day of the conference, the Plenary Session of the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2025 will take place, featuring keynote speeches of African First Ladies.

Also, three key parallel medical, scientific and community awareness sessions will be held. Medical and scientific session will cover topics such as diabetes and hypertension, and medical capacity building in specialties like respiratory care, acute care, emergency pediatric and neonatal care, and more.

And, community awareness session, Merck Foundation Health Media Training, will be conducted for journalists from The Gambia and other African countries. This session will emphasize the critical role of the media in influencing communities and driving cultural change, with regards to a wide range of social and health issues like Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girls' Education, Stopping GBV, Ending Child Marriage&FGM, Empowering Women, Diabetes and Hypertension Awareness.

Countries participating physically in the 12th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary will include:

Ghana, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, India, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritania, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Uganda

Countries participating virtually in the 12th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary will include:

Angola, Bangladesh, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Canada, Central Africa Republic, Cambodia, Chad, Côte d'Ivoire, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Guinea – Bissau, Guinea – Conakry, Indonesia, Lesotho, Malaysia, Mali, Mauritius, Mexico, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Niger, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, Thailand, The Gambia, Togo, Tunisia, U.A.E, UK, US, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe and more.

The 12th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary will be streamed live on the social media channels of Merck Foundation and Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Summarizing Merck Foundation’s initiatives and impact:

Merck Foundation is transforming the Patient care landscape and making history together with their partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, through:

2400+ Scholarships provided by Merck Foundation for doctors from 52 Countries in 42 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Merck Foundation is also creating a culture shift and breaking the silence about a wide range of social and health issues in Africa and underserved communities through:

3700+ Media Persons from more than 35 countries trained to better raise awareness about different social and health issues

from more than trained to better raise awareness about different social and health issues 8 Different Awards launched annually for best media coverage, fashion designers, films, and songs

launched annually for best media coverage, fashion designers, films, and songs Around 30 songs to address health and social issues, by local singers across Africa

to address health and social issues, by local singers across Africa 8 Children’s Storybooks in three languages - English, French, and Portuguese

in three languages - English, French, and Portuguese 7 Awareness Animation films in five languages - English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Swahili to raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes&Hypertension and supporting girl education.

in five languages - English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Swahili to raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes&Hypertension and supporting girl education. Pan African TV Program "Our Africa by Merck Foundation” addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa through “Fashion and ART with Purpose” Community

addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa through “Fashion and ART with Purpose” Community 950+ Scholarships provided to high performing but under-privileged African schoolgirls to empower them to complete their studies

to empower them to complete their studies 15 Social Media Channels with more than 8.5 Million Followers.

Contact:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

Phone: +91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

Email: mehak.handa@external.merckgroup.com

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard!

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/4h5m0Wq

X: https://apo-opa.co/4h1vz8R

YouTube: https://apo-opa.co/46We05f

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/4odGAX2

Threads: https://apo-opa.co/48VpZmj

Flickr: https://apo-opa.co/3L108zl

Website: www.Merck-Foundation.com

Download Merck Foundation App: https://apo-opa.co/48meuUW

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare&scientific research capacity, empowering girls in education and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.Merck-Foundation.com to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/4h5m0Wq), X (https://apo-opa.co/4h1vz8R), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/4odGAX2), YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/46We05f), Threads (https://apo-opa.co/48VpZmj) and Flickr (https://apo-opa.co/3L108zl).

The Merck Foundation is dedicated to improving social and health outcomes for communities in need. While it collaborates with various partners, including governments to achieve its humanitarian goals, the foundation remains strictly neutral in political matters. It does not engage in or support any political activities, elections, or regimes, focusing solely on its mission to elevate humanity and enhance well-being while maintaining a strict non-political stance in all of its endeavors.