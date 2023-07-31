Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com) Chairperson & CEO meet DR Congo First Lady to acknowledge their Alumni and Media award winners; Merck Foundation provided 87 scholarships to doctors in many critical specialties in DR Congo (DRC) such as Diabetes, oncology, Fertility and Embryology; Merck Foundation CEO launched a new fellowship of One-year Clinical Diabetes and one-year Clinical Cardiovascular care in India for African doctors with the aim to improve patient Diabetes and Hypertension care in the continent; Merck Foundation DRC Alumni Summit and Merck Foundation Awards ceremony 2023 were conducted in DRC chaired by DRC First Lady and Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO; Merck Foundation acknowledged DRC First Lady for her great efforts as Ambassador of “More Than a Mother” Campaign; After celebrating 2022 Award Winners, Merck Foundation and DRC First Lady announced the Call for Applications for 2 categories of 2023, that includes 8 Awards for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, Students, and new potential talents in these fields.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, for the first time physically in DR Congo, officially launched their programs in partnership with H.E. Madam DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, The First Lady of Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Ambassador of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother”. Merck Foundation programs were started in 2020 with the aim to transform patient care, build healthcare capacity, break the stigma of infertility, empower women, support girl education in DR Congo and the rest of Africa. The Merck Foundation delegation was led by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

“It was an honor to officially launch our programs in the country in partnership with my dear sister, H.E. Madam DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, The First Lady of Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Ambassador of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother”, the programs that started in 2020. We have together achieved a lot since then. We shared the impact of our programs. We are also happy to launch a new fellowship program of One-year Clinical Diabetes and One-year Clinical Cardiovascular care in India for African doctors with the aim to improve patient diabetes and hypertension care in the continent. It is a new edition of our programs that aim to transform patient care, build healthcare and media capacity, break the stigma of infertility, empower women, support girl education in DRC and the rest of Africa”, emphasize Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

H.E. Madam DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, The First Lady of Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Ambassador of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” said, “I am very happy to meet and welcome Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO and their team in our country. We started our joint programs in 2020 and are happy to officially launch these important programs, and also celebrate an important milestone of success and impact. We worked hard together with Merck Foundation by providing specialty training to 87 local doctors in our country in many critical and underserved medical specialties, hence transforming patient care landscape in our country.”

Dr. Rasha Kelej further added, “I am proud to share that out of the total 87 scholarships, we have together provided, 21 scholarships have been provided to the first Fertility specialists&Embryologists of the country. This is a great achievement.

65 scholarships are being provided to our young local doctors from different provinces for Diabetes Mastercourse in French language. After completion of the course, these doctors will be able to establish a diabetes clinic in their Health Centre or Hospital with the aim to help prevent and manage the disease in their own communities. This will certainly transform Diabetes care landscape in the country.”

During the launch program, Merck Foundation DRC Alumni Summit and Awards Ceremony was held, during which Merck Foundation Chairman, Merck Foundation CEO together with DR Congo First Lady met and acknowledged the Merck Foundation Graduates and the Winners of the Merck Foundation Awards.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej said, “It was a pleasure meeting and acknowledging our Merck Foundation Alumni who graduated to become the future healthcare experts of DRC. Moreover, it is amazing to felicitate the winners of 2022, 2021 and 2020 Merck Foundation Awards from DRC and discuss with them the critical role they can play to create a culture shift, be the voice of the voiceless and be the Merck Foundation health and social champions.”

Moreover, Merck Foundation Health Media Training was also held for the journalists, to emphasize on the important role that media plays to influence society to create a cultural shift with the aim to address wide range of social and health issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels; to underscore the importance of Empowering Girls and Women in Education and to understand the Influence of infertility stigma and other social issues like GBV, Child Marriage, FGM etc. on women and couples - Social and Psychological Impact. Apart from this, the media training also included a session on the importance of increasing the awareness of early detection and prevention of Diabetes and Hypertension. The training session was addressed by prominent Medical and Media Experts.

Merck Foundation in partnership with DR Congo First Lady has also initiated “Educating Linda” Program, which is very important for girls, as through this program, scholarships are provided to 20 underprivileged but brilliant girls to continue their education till they graduate.

Moreover, Merck Foundation Chairman, and Merck Foundation CEO together with The First Lady of DR Congo released and signed the first copies of four different children’s storybooks titled: “Jackline’s Rescue” to emphasize on the importance of empowering girls through education, “Not Who You Are” to teach boys to love and respect their future wives and eliminate domestic violence, “Ride into the Future” to emphasize on the importance of empowering girls through education and “Sugar free Jude” to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness on the early detection and prevention of Diabetes. Thousands of copies of these storybooks are going to be distributed to school students of DRC.

DRC winners of Merck Foundation Awards in partnership with H.E. Madam DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, The First Lady of Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Ambassador of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” are:

Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Media Recognition Awards 2022

Donat Muemba, JUA Magazine ( Second Position, ONLINE Category)

Second Position, ONLINE Category) Kabuya Tshilumba Matthias, Radio TV Debout Kasaï (Second Position, RADIO Category)

Merck Foundation "Diabetes&Hypertension" Media Recognition Awards 2022

Prisca Lokale Odia, Actualite.CD (First Position, ONLINE Category)

(First Position, ONLINE Category) Cassien Tribunal Aungane, Diplomacy&Development (Special Award, ONLINE Category)

Merck Foundation "Diabetes&Hypertension" Song Awards 2022

VITA NKANZA Dep's (First Position)

Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Media Recognition Awards 2021

Donat Muemba, JUA Magazine ( First Position, ONLINE Category)

First Position, ONLINE Category) Kabuya Tshilumba Matthias, Radio TV Debout Kasaï (First Position, MULTIMEDIA Category)

(First Position, MULTIMEDIA Category) Cassien Tribunal Aungane, Diplomacy&Development (Special Award, ONLINE Category)

(Special Award, ONLINE Category) Jessy NZENGU, www.LualabaMaProvince.com (Special Award, ONLINE Category)

Merck Foundation "Mask Up with Care" Media Recognition Awards 2021

Kabuya Tshilumba Matthias, Radio TV Debout Kasaï (First Position, RADIO Category)

(First Position, RADIO Category) Cassien Tribunal Aungane, Diplomacy&Development (First Position, ONLINE Category)

(First Position, ONLINE Category) Jessy NZENGU, www.LualabaMaProvince.com (Second Position, ONLINE Category)

(Second Position, ONLINE Category) Rosemathe, Hope Chanel Television Goma (First Position, RADIO Category)

Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” Song Awards 2021

Étienne Kasereka (First Position- French Language)

(First Position- French Language) Carine Kananga Sacerdoce (First Position- Local Language)

Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” Film Awards 2021

Doux-mignon MALOBA (First Position- French Language)

Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Media Recognition Awards 2020

Prisca Lokale Odia, Actualite.CD (First Position, ONLINE Category)

Merck Foundation "Stay At Home" Media Recognition Awards 2020

Donat Muemba, JUA Magazine ( First Position, ONLINE Category)

First Position, ONLINE Category) Cassien Tribunal Aungane, Diplomacy&Development (First Position, ONLINE Category)

(First Position, ONLINE Category) Jessy NZENGU, www.LualabaMaProvince.com (Second Position, ONLINE Category)

(Second Position, ONLINE Category) Mathy Musau Dinyika, Forum Des As ( First Position, PRINT Category)

First Position, PRINT Category) MUKANYA KAFUATA ANDRE, MBOTE AFRICA ( First Position, ONLINE Category)

First Position, ONLINE Category) Stéphie Manza Mukinzi, alertecoronavirus.wordpress ( Second Position, ONLINE Category)

Second Position, ONLINE Category) KAZADI LUKUSA Nicolas, Radiotélévision Happy Day ( Second Position, MULTIMEDIA Category)

Second Position, MULTIMEDIA Category) Aly BUKASA KABAMBI, Radio Communautaire Butook ( First Position, RADIO Category)

First Position, RADIO Category) Jody Daniel NKASHAMA, Radio Okapi (Second Position, RADIO Category)

Merck Foundation also announced the Call for applications for their 8 important awards in partnership with The First Lady of DRC for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields. Details of the awards below:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards “More Than a Mother” 2023: Media representatives and media students are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2023. Click here (https://apo-opa.info/40MAi5e) to view more details.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards “More Than a Mother” 2023:

All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2023. Click here (https://apo-opa.info/3zDx1sW) to view more details.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards “More Than a Mother” 2023: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2023. Click here (https://apo-opa.info/3nVDAoj) to view more details.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards “More Than a Mother” 2023 All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2023. Click here (https://apo-opa.info/3ZKyUi9) to view more details.

5. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2023 “Diabetes&Hypertension”:

Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention&early detection of Diabetes&Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2023. Click here (https://apo-opa.info/40yUJTn) to view more details.

6. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2023 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2023. Click here (https://apo-opa.info/43c8poX) to view more details.

7. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2023 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2023. Click here (https://apo-opa.info/41dRh0l) to view more details.

8. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2023 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2023. Click here (https://apo-opa.info/3KDU38v) to view more details.

Entries for all the awards are to be submitted via email to:

submit@merck-foundation.com

More images: https://apo-opa.info/3YeFAGa

