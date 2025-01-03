Elections for area administrators, managing directors, and village coordinators were successfully conducted in the 15 administrative areas of the Mendefera sub-zone.

Held between 18 and 29 December, the elections aimed to replace outgoing officials who had completed their three-year terms and to provide efficient and timely administrative service to the public. A total of 30 individuals, including 11 women, were elected as area administrators and managing directors as well as 23 village coordinators.

Mr. Hiskias Wuhbet, administrator of the Mendefera sub-zone, commended the strong public participation in the elections process and noted that pre-election campaigns were conducted to raise awareness and encourage residents to elect trustworthy representatives.

Mr. Hiskias urged the newly elected officials to serve their communities diligently and uphold the trust placed in them.

The newly elected officials expressed their commitment to fulfilling their responsibilities with dedication and to addressing the needs of their constituents.