Concerns have been raised in Parliament over the delay by the Electoral Commission to gazette Member of Parliament elect, Elias Nalukoola.

Nalukoola of the National Unity Platform (NUP) won the Kawempe North by-election, thereby preventing his swearing-in as a Member of Parliament.

The concerns were raised during the plenary sitting chaired by Speaker Anita Among on Thursday, 20 March 2025.

Kira Municipality Member of Parliament, Hon. Ssemujju Nganda drew comparisons with the Igara East by-election where he stated that Hon. Michael Mawanda was sworn in 24 hours after the declaration of his victory.

"May we know when Nalukoola, the Kawempe by-election winner will be sworn in?” Ssemujju asked.

Speaker Among clarified that Parliament cannot administer the oath of a new MP before the Electoral Commission does the gazettment.

“I am waiting for the gazette and I need to hear from the Electoral Commission,” she said.

The Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi criticised the Electoral Commission’s inaction.

“We are dismayed that the Electoral Commission has not gazetted the winner of the Kawempe North by-election. When we followed up, they informed us that they are still sorting out internal issues,” Ssenyonyi said.

He argued that past elections had seen immediate gazettement adding that the EC has failed in its constitutional duty.

“After declaring a candidate as the winner, the Electoral Commission no longer has any administrative role over that election. The government supervises the commission and we demand to know what is causing this undue delay,” Ssenyonyi added.

Ssenyonyi also condemned the violence and human rights violations that characterised the Kawempe North by-election where he said, Opposition leaders, supporters, and journalists were allegedly assaulted by security forces.

“Who is responsible for this brutality? We have raised these issues on the Floor of this House yet the government remains silent. Even though the Prime Minister, Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, and the Minister of Internal Affairs, Gen. David Muhoozi condemned the violence, we still need answers on who sanctioned these attacks,” he said.

Ssenyonyi also criticised government officials for making sarcastic remarks implying that Opposition members orchestrated the violence against themselves and journalists.

The Minister of State for Trade, Industries and Cooperatives (Industries), Hon. David Bahati said that the government had visited an injured journalist at Nsambya Hospital and will cover his medical expenses.

Lwemiyaga County MP, Hon. Theodore Ssekikubo insisted that the President’s statement cannot override the constitutional obligations of the Electoral Commission.

“This House must formally register its growing dismay over the Electoral Commission’s handling of the Kawempe North by-election. The results were declared; what is stopping the EC from fulfilling its duty? Whoever is aggrieved can seek legal redress, but the people of Kawempe North deserve representation,” Ssekikubo said.

Speaker Among directed the Attorney General to follow up on the matter, emphasising that Parliament was equally concerned about the delays in the gazettement process.

“We shall wait for the gazette, and once we receive it, we shall proceed with the swearing-in. It is in my best interest to have my Member in the House, because the people of Kawempe North deserve representation,” Among said.