Government has been urged to increase funding to the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to improve ICT in education through computer supplies, maintenance and infrastructure in schools.

Under the Rural Communications Development Fund (RCDF), UCC implemented the Uganda Communications Universal Service and Access Fund (UCUSAF) between 2016 and 2023, to promote use of ICT through broadband connectivity and access.

According to a report by the Committee on ICT and National Guidance on the workings of the fund, there is limited supply of computers in secondary schools, which has resulted into overcrowded computer laboratories and limited hands-on time for students.

“The high student to computer ratio makes it difficult for teachers to manage computer based lessons effectively, affecting the quality of education of ICT. At the Uganda Military College, only 60 computers are used by over 200 students whereas Pilkington College has only 40 computers used by 1300 students,” reads the report in part.

While presenting the report, the Committee Chairperson, Hon. Tonny Ayoo, observed that schools that have benefited from computers under the fund, have inadequate reliable internet connectivity.

This, he noted, has limited access to online educational resources, e-learning platforms and communication tools.

“Government, through UCC, should extend broadband connectivity to all secondary schools. This will eliminate the costs being incurred by schools under the programme from privately meeting the cost of internet connectivity,” Ayoo added.

The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, urged the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance to work closely with the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, to avail sufficient funds to improve the country’s broadband connection.

He observed that out of Shs110 billion appropriated to fund UCC in 2024, only Shs55 billion was availed to the Commission.

“The major aim of creating this fund was traceability of money meant for improvement of communication services in rural areas. But when money goes back to the consolidated fund, it is not easy to trace,” Tayebwa noted.

Hon. Anthony Esenu (NRM, Kapelebyong County) urged government to establish adequate infrastructure in schools benefiting from the programme, including computer laboratories to house the computer facilities provided under the fund.

Hon. Alfred Edakasi (NRM, Kaberamaido County) called on government to improve electricity access across the country, to enable schools effectively hold ICT lessons.

“Most rural schools have problems with access to ICT services because power is only available once a week, and teachers are labouring on this. The cost of running generators, which most of these schools do not have, also remains a challenge,” said Edakasi.

Hon. Abed Bwanika (NUP, Kimaanya-Kabonera Division) emphasised the need for the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development to provide dedicated power lines to schools, hospitals and public places that offer services to Ugandans.

Hon. Laura Kanushu (NRM, PWD Representative) called on government to improve ICT access for students with special needs.

“There is a software called Jaws that learners with visual impairment can ably use, but I do not think these computers have that software. I appeal to government that since this is a right, let one of every batch of computers delivered to schools, have that software,” Kanushu said.

The Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Hon. Chris Baryomunsi, said that schools without access to the national power grid, which received computers under the fund, were boosted with solar power.

“If there are schools with computers and no electricity, alert us [ICT Ministry] so that we work with the Ministry of Energy to extend power, or in the intervening period, support these schools with solar energy,” Baryomunsi said.

The Minister noted that two loans from the World Bank and the China EXIM Bank, will support the extension of the national backbone infrastructure across the country within the next two years.