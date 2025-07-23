H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, arrived in South Africa to represent the Arab Republic of Egypt at the 4th meeting of the G20 Development Working Group (DWG) and the G20 Development Ministerial Meeting, held under South Africa’s G20 Presidency, themed “Solidarity, Sustainability, and Equality,” with the participation of representatives from G20 countries, and a number of representatives of relevant governments and organizations.

The meetings address several important issues, most notably the fundamental principles of global public goods and public investment, in addition to discussing mechanisms for mobilizing development financing and ways to implement them, with focus on building global resilience through the provision of comprehensive social protection. The meetings also discuss the outcomes of the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development, which recently held in Seville, Spain.

H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat is also participating in the First Global Ministerial Meeting for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) organized by the United Nations International Trade Centre (ITC), which is also being held in conjunction with South Africa’s G20 Presidency. The meeting aims to establish strategic global partnerships to enhance trade, technology, and investment opportunities for SMEs, and accelerate their growth and integration into global markets.

Dr. Rania Al-Mashat is scheduled to participate in numerous events and panel discussions, in addition to holding bilateral meetings with development partners and government representatives to explore avenues to strengthen joint cooperation to advance development efforts in Egypt and enhance international partnerships. H.E. will also present the outcomes and efforts of the Ministerial Group on Entrepreneurship in supporting the startup ecosystem.

The meeting will also witness the launch of the 2025 SME Competitiveness Outlook Report, which provides practical insights on how digital tools and innovation can empower SMEs to succeed in the global economy.

The first Global Ministerial Meeting for SMEs will witness the participation of Ms. Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director of the International Trade Centre (ITC), Ms. Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, and numerous representatives of governments and international organizations.