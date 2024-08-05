Indonesian Ambassador to Sudan Sunarko on Monday (5/8) visited and met with Sudanese Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim and his staff at the Office of the Minister of Health in Port Sudan.

In the meeting, Ambassador Sunarko directly conveyed an invitation from the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Sudanese Minister of Health to participate in the 2nd Indonesia Africa Forum (IAF) and as a speaker at a panel discussion on the theme of health.

In addition, the Indonesian Ambassador also informed about the trade exhibition activities on the sidelines of the 2nd IAF. For this reason, there are opportunities for entrepreneurs or importers of medicines, fashion, cosmetics and medical devices from Sudan who participated in the 2nd IAF.

On that occasion, Sudanese Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim expressed his gratitude for the visit of the Indonesian Ambassador in improving bilateral relations between Indonesia and Sudan, especially in the health sector.

Minister of Health Haitham welcomed the invitation of the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs to participate in the 2nd IAF, which is an important forum within the framework of cooperation between Indonesia and African countries. The Minister of Health expressed his readiness to attend with the Sudanese delegation and participate in the 2nd IAF in Bali.