PaySpace by Deel is now Deel Local Payroll, powered by PaySpace (www.PaySpace.com)! One year after being acquired by Deel, PaySpace by Deel has officially transitioned into Deel Local Payroll, powered by PaySpace. This milestone isn’t just about a name change—it’s about why Deel acquired PaySpace in the first place.

PaySpace customers can expect the same powerful payroll platform, now under Deel’s global brand. Deel customers can utilise real-time payroll, which means real-time G2N (Gross-to-Net) calculations, shorter cut-off times, and less overall pressure and stress when running payroll across multiple countries.

Deel Local Payroll, powered by PaySpace, formerly known as PaySpace by Deel, is a market leader in payroll technology, with more than 20 years of payroll and HR experience. Its flexible solutions cater to a wide range of clients, including small businesses, enterprises, and payroll service providers. The company has built the most technologically advanced native payroll engine, serving clients in 44 countries across Africa and the Middle East. It has over 15,000 customers, including big brands like Heineken, Coca-Cola, and Puma Sports.

Deel is a trailblazer in global employee and payroll management, enabling its customers to operate in different territories and simplify the complexities of managing employees according to regional financial and legal requirements. With global operations in over 150 countries, Deel simplifies the complexities of international payroll and HR, enabling companies to manage their global workforce efficiently and compliantly. Founded in 2018, Deel is the fastest-growing unicorn in history (a unicorn is a privately owned startup valued at over US$1 billion—Deel is currently valued at over $12 billion), helping businesses hire anyone, anywhere.

PaySpace is now Deel Local Payroll: New Brand, Same Team and Innovation

The acquisition, concluded in 2024, aligns the award-winning Deel Local Payroll team and cloud-native PaySpace platform with Deel's global operations. Deel Local Payroll is an independent subsidiary and a payroll product sold as a self-service option alongside Deel's global payroll product. Deel customers benefit through enhanced, innovative, and more flexible payroll tools for their teams.

The PaySpace calculation engine is now Deel's calculation engine, onto which Deel has localised its Employer Of Record (EOR) and Global Payroll (GP) products across numerous countries, including the UK, South Africa, Canada, and the UAE. Deel will keep localising countries onto this single engine—a unique competitive offering in the payroll market.

Under the Deel brand, Deel Local Payroll will continue to provide the same excellent payroll software and dedicated team that its customers have come to rely on, with the same management team, employees, support, channels, and logistics—only the name has changed. This seamless transition ensures no disruption to existing customer contracts, systems, or processes.

Deel Local Payroll's core cloud-native platform is now the PaySpace platform, an intrinsic part of how Deel delivers payroll services at grassroots levels to customers across the globe.

The PaySpace platform includes groundbreaking features:

Automatic legislative updates that are pushed directly to customers.

Robust integration with dozens of business applications and data sources.

Extensive automation features to remove pressure on payroll teams.

Powerful scale and flexibility that supports changing business requirements.

Secure anywhere, anytime access for multiple users and devices.

Pacey, a WhatsApp employee self-service bot for payroll slips and other information.

"When we founded PaySpace, we set out to create world-class payroll management that served all markets. Taking inspiration and lessons from our customers in Africa and leveraging cutting-edge cloud technologies, we built a true 21st-century payroll service that evolves with the needs of modern companies and their workforces. The rebranding from PaySpace to Deel Local Payroll allows for deeper integration with Deel, positioning us for continued success and growth. It's a positive move, building on the strong foundation we've already established," says Bruce van Wyk, CEO at Deel Local Payroll, powered by PaySpace.

Deel's acquisition of Payspace, now Deel Local Payroll, and the PaySpace platform is a significant win for customers. It also serves as a testament to the resilience and flexibility of African tech. Deel, Deel Local Payroll, and the PaySpace platform are building bright futures for their customers as they continue to innovate and provide world-class payroll solutions built to simplify and enhance payroll at every level.

About Deel Local Payroll:

Deel Local Payroll, powered by PaySpace, revolutionises payroll management. It offers online, multi-country payroll and HR management for businesses from start-ups through to enterprise in over 40 African countries, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Brazil.

Cloud-native, Deel Local Payroll, is scalable, configurable, highly secure, and easy-to-use—delivering anytime, anywhere access. It features payroll automation, self-service features, automatic legislation and feature updates, customised reporting, and more.

Since 2024, Deel Local Payroll has been part of Deel, operating as an independent subsidiary, serving its customers through the PaySpace platform.