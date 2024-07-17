Deynile Hospital in Mogadishu, serving a population of over 100,000 people living in IDP camps, received intensive care unit equipment for the first time.
Thanks to the intensive care beds, patient monitors, mechanical ventilators, infusion pumps, defibrillators, electrocardiogram machines and other medical equipment provided by TİKA, the hospital can now offer emergency health services more effectively. With this support, patients can now receive necessary treatment without needing to be transferred to the hospitals in the city center.
TİKA's efforts to strengthen the health sector in Somalia aim to improve the quality of life for Somali citizens. The intensive care unit support for Deynile Hospital demonstrates Türkiye's commitment to humanitarian aid and development cooperation in the international arena.