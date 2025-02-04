The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Supra Mahumapelo, said the raging conflict in South Sudan is worrying and the world should attend to it by giving it more exposure.

On Saturday, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) shelled a market in Omdurman in Sudan, killing 56 people and injuring 158 more. Mr Mahumapelo said the committee is concerned that the outbreak of this new conflict shifts focus for those tasked with conflict resolution.

“We have seen how this Sudan conflict has been a challenging situation; in fact, people are dying every day and in numbers. The world must find a way to expose what is happening in Sudan. Regional and multilateral bodies should not sit hoping a solution will come one day.”

Mr Mahumapelo said that under the circumstances this approach has had a catastrophic impact on human life. The Sudanese army’s threat to eliminate RSF can only harden the attitudes of the rebel army. The war has been ongoing since April 2023, with catastrophic consequences for the civilian population.

“This calls for a coordinated approach at African Union level when resolving conflict. The central pillar of such an approach ought to be AU’s speedy intervention and disarming of parties involved. It concerns us, for example, when rebels target infrastructure and essential service points that support life and economies,” Mr Mahumapelo said.

He also noted that regional bodies appear to lack the mechanisms and capacity to contain and resolve conflicts when they occur. “In a conflict like South Sudan, everything possible should be done to ensure that human lives are not lost to unnecessary but prolonged wars,” Mr Mahumapelo added.