Republic of South Africa: The Parliament


The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Mr Tebogo Letsie, has expressed profound concern over the ongoing accommodation crisis at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) and the Nelson Mandela University (NMU). This crisis has left hundreds of students desperate and forced to sleep wherever they find shelter.

“The scenes at CPUT and NMU are deeply troubling, particularly following the committee’s recent oversight visits to institutions in North West and Gauteng Provinces to assess readiness for the 2025 academic year,” said Mr Letsie.

“While institutions assured the committee of their preparedness, the current crisis underscores the urgent need for greater scrutiny of these assurances. The systemic failure to address recurring student accommodation shortages reflects a broader institutional and governmental neglect of student welfare.”

The Chairperson condemned the involvement of private security forces at CPUT, which resulted in violent clashes and injuries to students. “The use of excessive force is unacceptable. Security personnel must prioritise de-escalation and protection, not repression. Students advocating for their right to education deserve empathy, not violence,” said Mr Letsie.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.