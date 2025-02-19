The Portfolio Committee on Tourism and the Portfolio Committee Science, Technology and Innovation received a briefing yesterday from the departments of Tourism and of Science, Technology and Innovation on the National Astro-Tourism Strategy implementation plan. Outlining the purpose of the joint meeting, the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation, Ms Tsakani Shiviti, said the portfolio committees are particularly interested on how the strategy will bring communities closer to these innovations to empower them to understand and participate as astro-tourist ambassadors. The committees appealed to the departments to activate the Tourism Public–Private Partnership Toolkit, developed by the National Treasury to enhance the tourism infrastructure in Carnarvon and Sutherland in the Northern Cape. They also urged the departments to use the governance structures prescribed in the National Tourism Sector Strategy to bring on board local and provincial stakeholders, as tourism is a concurrent function. Presenting the joint strategy, the departments, led by the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande and by Deputy Tourism Minister, Ms Maggie Sotyu, said South Africa is the first country in the world to have an astro-tourism strategy. Mr Nzimande, meanwhile, commented that this joint meeting is important as it will provide the departments with advice and insights on the work they are doing. The astro-tourism strategy seeks to enhance the benefits of transformation and inclusivity flowing from the astro-tourism sector. It also seeks to enhance destination competitiveness through optimal use of new and existing infrastructure and to strengthen South Africa’s astro-tourism competitiveness through deliberate collaboration efforts and destination development. The strategy has three pillars – indigenous celestial narratives and human capacity development; infrastructure development; and inclusive tourism growth and partnerships – and requires an estimated budget of over R352 million. The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Tourism, Ms Lungi Mnganga-Gcabashe, encouraged South African Tourism to market astro-tourism, while the Tourism Business Council of South Africa should involve itself in developing tourism infrastructure in Carnarvon and Sutherland. Ms Shiviti said the committee is scheduled to embark on an oversight visit to the Northern Cape to assess for itself the progress achieved in implementing the strategy.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.