The Portfolio Committee on Health has resolved, after receiving a legal opinion, to continue with its programme, which among other things includes public hearings on the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems.

The decision was made after the committee received a legal opinion from Parliament’s Legal Services division. The legal opinion stated that while NEDLAC has an internal protocol for considering matters, the NEDLAC Act does not prescribe a specific process that must be followed. It also noted that NEDLAC is empowered to continue engaging on the bill even after it has been introduced in Parliament.

Committee Chairperson Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said, “The legal opinion has provided clarity on the consultation process and we are satisfied that the Department of Health has met the necessary requirements. As a committee, we are now ready to proceed with the remaining public hearings and continue our consideration of the bill.”

The committee had previously conducted public hearings in seven of the nine provinces during the 6th Parliament. The committee will continue with remain two provinces, Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Dr Dhlomo said he had written to NEDLAC and had a discussion with the council’s director to ensure open communication and address any outstanding concerns. “We are committed to a transparent and inclusive process, and we welcome further engagement with NEDLAC as we finalise our consideration of this important legislation,” he said.