The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has reiterated its call for enhanced cooperation between the Border Management Authority (BMA), law enforcement agencies, Mozambican counterparts and long-haul goods trucks to resolve the current backlog of trucks at the Lebombo Port of Entry. The committee concluded a successful and informative oversight visit to the port of entry and highlighted health concerns and the impact of extended delays in processing goods across the border as a direct result of the political protests in Mozambique.

“The Border Management Authority has been agile and provided the necessary leadership in responding adequately to the protest to ensure safety of infrastructure and personnel on the South African side of the border. Despite this, the long delays in processing goods across the border have created a health, economic and safety hazard that needs greater collaboration to ensure immediate relief,” said Mr Mosa Chabane, the Chairperson of the committee.

The committee was informed that the health risks associated with long delays relate to the lack of abolition facilities and water, which will create a health hazard for truck drivers. Also, the direct impact on trade is also untenable, especially in a period of increased economic activity as a result of the festive season.

In addition, the committee called on role-players within the trucking industry to enhance collaboration with the BMA and law enforcement agencies to find workable solutions to the current challenge, including re-routing some trucks to alleviate the current pressures at the Lebombo Port of Entry. Also, continuous communication and collaboration is necessary between the South African and Mozambican governments to find short- to medium-term solutions to the current challenges.

In the long term, the committee welcomed the assurance that discussions are ongoing between the BMA, the Trans African Concessions and the National Treasury to develop bulk clearance facility infrastructure at KM 7, which will provide the needed relief at Lebombo and lead to quicker processing times of goods. The committee also emphasised the importance of finalising the private–public partnership process provided for by the one-stop border post, which will ensure integrated and seamless movement of goods and people across the border.

Despite this, the committee applauded the opening of the port of entry for goods late on Tuesday afternoon as it was completing its oversight visit. The committee also called for constant assessment of the risk levels as the goods are processed to ensure safety and security of goods and the protection of truck drivers’ lives.

Meanwhile, the committee had a first-hand illustration of the use of unmanned drones and is confident that this will provide the necessary tool to combat any form of illegality in and around the port of entry. The drones will also provide the needed force multiplier in an environment facing increasing financial difficulties as a result of constant budget cuts. Nonetheless, the committee commended the plans in place, including the increase of human resources at the port of entry to cope with the expected influx of goods and people wishing to cross the border. The committee has called for the full deployment the drones at all land ports of entry to ensure maximum results provided by technological advances in law enforcement along the border.

Meanwhile, the committee saw first-hand the increase in the presence of law enforcement agencies along the N4 and is of the view that this will deter any breaking of the law. “The collaboration with local law enforcement, the South African National Defence Force and the South African Police Service (SAPS) will ensure that joint efforts create the ripple effect necessary to deter illegal movement of people, smuggling of contraband and any other attempted illegal action. The committee has also called for a no-nonsense approach in preventing illegality,” Mr Chabane said.

The committee has also called for the full implementation of the safer festive season plan at all ports of entry to ensure the seamless movement. “The lack of implementation of any identified pillar will threaten the intentions of the plan and will hamper safe and speedy processing of people and goods. Furthermore, there is a need for agility to ensure quick response to any area of weakness,” Mr Chabane suggested.

The committee has requested a consolidated report on the roll-out of the safer festive season plan and also the progress report on finalising the implementation protocols between the SAPS and the BMA. The committee will also continue to monitor the implementation of the safer festive season plan to ensure its success.