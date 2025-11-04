Africa Tech Festival (www.AfricaTechFestival.com) 2025, the continent’s most influential technology event, has confirmed Lillian Barnard, Chief of Enterprise Partners for Microsoft Middle East&Africa, as one of its headline speakers. Barnard will participate in the Keynote Fireside C-Suite Dialogue on the topic of “Leading Africa’s Digital Transformation”, sharing insights on how leadership is evolving in a digital-first world. The discussion will focus on real operational decisions, cultural shifts, and investment strategies required to navigate Africa’s infrastructure gaps, talent shortages, and rising customer expectations.
Her participation reinforces this year’s strategic themes of Responsible Innovation, Inclusive Investment, Connectivity for Development, and Policy Harmonisation, which underpin the Festival’s flagship programmes – AfricaCom, AfricaTech, AfricaIgnite, and The AI Summit Cape Town.
The Africa Tech Festival 2025 will take place from 11 to 13 November at the Cape Town International Conference Centre. www.AfricaTechFestival.com