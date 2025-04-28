Maria da Graça, who lives in the municipality of Chitato, remembers with sadness one of the most difficult moments in her life. In 2024, her eldest daughter, then four years old, fell ill with measles. "It started with a fever, then the spots appeared. She became very weak. I was afraid I was going to lose her," says Maria, her eyes watering. Although her daughter survived, the disease left deep scars and a fear that never left her.

Maria's story is shared by many families in Chitato, Dundo and Mussungue, the three municipalities that recorded more than 200 cases of measles between November 2024 and March 2025. Most of those affected were children under the age of five, the group most vulnerable to the disease.

"Measles is highly contagious and dangerous. It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia, diarrhea, blindness and even lead to death," explains Augusto Muachissaco, Chitato's municipal health director. "Children between the ages of six months and four years are the most vulnerable. If we don't act now, cases will continue to rise and more lives will be at risk."

To contain the spread of the disease and protect children, the health authorities in Lunda Norte, with technical and logistical support from The World Health Organization (WHO), carried out an intensive measles and rubella vaccination campaign between March 20 and 25, 2025.

“The WHO worked closely with the local health authorities to ensure safe vaccines, trained professionals and an efficient campaign capable of reaching all children, even in the most remote areas,” said Dr. Noémia Silva, WHO immunization officer in Angola.

The campaign included fixed vaccination posts in health units, schools and communities, as well as advanced teams in the communities, ensuring that no child was left behind. As soon as she heard about the campaign, Maria also took her youngest son, who is one year old, to the post set up at the school in her neighborhood. "The vaccine is a guarantee that we won't go through the same anguish again. Now my two children are protected."

Thanks to the collective effort, almost 30,000 children have been vaccinated in the three municipalities. Thousands of families are now safer, better informed and better prepared to protect their children from possible health threats.

The initiative by the province of Lunda-Norte resonates deeply as a call to collective action, at a time when the African continent is celebrating African Vaccination Week, under the theme “Vaccination for all is humanly possible”. This action demonstrates that with local initiatives, everyone's support and the active involvement of the community, it is possible to move towards the “Great Recovery of Zero-Dose Children” and protect citizens from preventable diseases.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world, but it is also completely preventable through the administration of a safe and effective vaccine. Vaccinating is an act of love, responsibility and hope. Together, we can eliminate measles and save lives.