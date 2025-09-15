Global management consulting firm McKinsey&Company will feature as a Bronze Partner at this year’s African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy 2025, taking place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. The partnership highlights McKinsey&Company’s leadership in advancing sustainable growth, decarbonization strategies and investment opportunities across Africa’s energy value chain.

Most recently, McKinsey&Company experts projected strong long-term growth for Africa’s fuel sector, while advising governments on balancing fossil fuel development with energy transition imperatives. The firm has identified a $400 billion midstream electricity infrastructure opportunities across Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Senegal by 2050, as well as $2.9 trillion in green energy investment needs between 2022 and 2050.

McKinsey&Company’s research emphasizes Africa’s green hydrogen potential, with countries in North and Southwest Africa well-positioned to become key exporters to Europe and Asia. By leveraging abundant solar and wind resources, Africa could establish itself as a global hub for low-carbon fuels, supporting industrialization at home while enabling international decarbonization efforts.

Beyond clean energy, McKinsey&Company continues to advise African governments and companies on ensuring competitiveness in oil and gas markets. As global majors divest from higher-carbon assets, the firm provides strategies to mitigate stranded asset risk, enhance production efficiency and reduce emissions. These insights are vital for resource-rich nations balancing immediate energy security with long-term transition goals.

“McKinsey&Company has consistently demonstrated its ability to bridge global trends with Africa’s unique energy landscape. Their insights into financing, technology adoption and sustainable development are helping countries unlock opportunities across oil, gas and renewables. By combining deep research with practical advisory, McKinsey&Company is shaping strategies that drive both economic growth and a just energy transition,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP of Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.