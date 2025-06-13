As Mauritius prepares to host the 3rd Annual API Mauritius&Indian Ocean Property Investment Forum on 26 June, industry leaders highlight the island’s pioneering role in sustainable tourism and hospitality development across the Indian Ocean region.

The forum will serve as a key platform to discuss growth prospects, investment challenges, and innovative partnerships shaping the future of hospitality in Mauritius and beyond.

Mauritius is increasingly recognised as a leader in sustainable tourism, driven by government initiatives, industry commitment to eco-friendly practices, and real estate developments.

The government aims to make Mauritius a “Green Destination” by 2030, focusing on reducing the negative effects of tourism like pollution and resource overuse, while increasing positive benefits such as protecting nature, supporting local communities, and preserving culture.

At the same time, real estate developments also follow green building principles, using energy-efficient designs and renewable energy to reduce carbon footprints. This combined effort from government, industry, and real estate creates a tourism sector that attracts visitors, cares for the environment, and benefits local people.

Neil George, Partner and Executive Director of Aleph Hospitality, notes that the region faces a significant opportunity to expand eco-certified hotels and circular economic practices in tourism that target waste reduction and promote local sourcing.

“Over the next five years, I believe that we will see substantial growth in eco-certified hotels as sustainability becomes a key differentiator. I expect that foreign investment in green hospitality projects will increase as Mauritius strengthens its sustainability credentials,” says George of Aleph Hospitality, which is the largest independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa.

However, he acknowledges that overcoming the perception of “Africa risk” and the somewhat illiquid nature of markets across the African continent remains a barrier to attracting institutional funding.

In other words, Africa is still widely viewed as lacking transparency, and it can be difficult to quickly buy or sell assets without impacting their prices. As a result, large investors such as banks and financial institutions find it challenging to commit funding. They prefer markets where information is readily available and where they can quickly recover their investments if necessary.

Investment challenges and innovative solutions

Institutional funding — traditional debt and equity funding — for hospitality developments in the Indian Ocean is often hindered by perceived market risks and limited liquidity.

Both Neil George and Govind Mundra, the Head of Development for Middle East&Africa at Wyndham Hotels&Resorts, emphasize these challenges remain perverse but also highlight innovative models to mitigate them.

Mundra points to branded residences and rental pool resorts as effective strategies that allow developers to pre-sell units and reduce upfront capital burdens while benefiting from global brand management and distribution networks. Wyndham assists developers and investors on this front.

“Branded residences and rental pools allow developers to pre-sell units—whether villas or condo-style apartments—while retaining them under a hotel management structure, easing both equity requirements and long-term debt burden.

“It also gives investors the chance to monetize their assets while benefiting from a global brand, unified reservation system, and professional management. For interested investors, we’re always happy to explore these models further after the session. They’ve proven to be a powerful tool, especially when paired with our operational scale and strong visibility in key source markets,” says Mundra.

Wyndham’s “Wyndham Green” programme also provides a practical roadmap for hotels to achieve sustainability goals, graded across five levels covering energy use, waste reduction, sourcing, and community engagement. This approach aligns with the growing traveller demand for eco-conscious stays, particularly among younger generations, and supports Mauritius’s ambition to become a global benchmark in sustainable hospitality.

Predictions and growth outlook for the next five years

Industry leaders foresee a transformative shift in Mauritius’s hospitality sector over the next five years. Sustainable practices will evolve from optional enhancements to mandatory standards for new developments. Eco-certification, digital enablement, and environmental resilience will become prerequisites for new resorts, with guests expecting authentic cultural connections alongside eco-efficiency.

Aleph Hospitality’s expertise in tailored management solutions offers local entrepreneurs and investors opportunities to optimize operations, improve service quality, and attract international brands and investors through strategic partnerships. This collaborative approach can enhance return on investment from project inception through to exit phases.

Marriott International, one of the world’s largest hotel companies, has also reaffirmed its commitment to Mauritius, highlighting the island’s rich natural landscapes, cultural heritage, and world-class hospitality.

Says Jugal Khushalani, the Senior Director of Development for Sub-Saharan Africa at Marriott International: “The destination offers a resilient, high-value tourism offering that has evolved in terms of experience, accessibility, and infrastructure. It also caters to the rising demand for experiential travel with enhanced luxury offerings, wellness experiences and environmentally conscious initiatives.”

Marriott International sees strong potential to expand its hotel portfolio in support of Mauritius’s resilient, high-value tourism economy.

Equally bullish about Mauritius is Radisson Hotel Group, which has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding in the Indian Ocean, building on its strong presence in Mauritius.

“Mauritius is setting the tone for sustainable hospitality in the region,” says Ramsay Rankoussi, Vice President of Development, Radisson Hotel Group, a major international hospitality company.

“There’s a clear opportunity to lead with eco-certified hotels, community-integrated experiences, and smart resort design – and we’re eager to be part but also to lead that journey. There’s growing demand from conscious travellers for resorts that integrate environmental stewardship with authentic local experiences which we have made our priority in all the hotels we operate on the island and globally,” says Rankoussi.

The Radisson Hotel Group is committed to net-zero operations by 2050. The group is also seeking to consolidate its existing presence across Mauritius, Madagascar, Reunion and Maldives but also to eventually enter Seychelles – aiming to bring its diverse portfolio of lifestyle, upper upscale, and eco-conscious brands to more of the region.

Government and industry collaboration for sustainable tourism

Mauritius’s government programme for 2025-2029 places eco-tourism at its core, reinforcing the island’s strategic focus on sustainable development. The Tourism Authority’s ongoing initiatives include banning single-use plastics, promoting renewable energy, encouraging local sourcing, and supporting eco-label certifications for hotels, such as Green Globe, held by prominent resorts. These efforts not only reduce the environmental footprint but also enhance the island’s appeal as a responsible travel destination.

