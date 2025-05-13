The Invest in African Energy (IAE) Forum in Paris is set to host a pivotal session – In Conversation with Mauritania – featuring a fireside chat with Mohamed Ould Khaled, Minister of Petroleum and Energy of Mauritania. This exclusive dialogue will examine how large-scale energy projects – including the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG development – are ushering in a new era of gas-driven growth in West Africa.

The GTA project, a collaborative cross-border initiative between Mauritania and Senegal, reached a significant milestone with the launch of first gas production in January 2025. Phase 1 is expected to produce approximately 2.3 million tons of LNG per annum, positioning the two nations as major LNG exporters. The focus now shifts to securing a final investment decision (FID) for Phase 2, which could increase production to 2.5-3 million tons per annum through the implementation of a gravity-based structure, further strengthening the region's position in the global energy market. FID will depend on continued cross-border cooperation, regulatory alignment and securing additional investment.

IAE 2025 (https://apo-opa.co/3ZicRSy) is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 13-14, 2025 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Beyond the GTA project, the session will highlight other major developments, including Mauritania’s BirAllah gas field, which is currently seeking new development partners. Estimated to hold 80 trillion cubic feet of offshore gas reserves, BirAllah represents a significant opportunity to enhance national energy self-sufficiency while supporting the country’s broader industrial growth.

Leveraging its exceptional solar and wind resources, Mauritania is also pursuing an ambitious green hydrogen strategy. This includes the $40-billion AMAN project – developed in partnership with CWP – which aims to install 30 GW of renewable energy capacity to produce 1.7 million tons of green hydrogen annually. Other key initiatives include Chariot’s Project Nour and GreenGo’s Megaton Moon. Overall, Mauritania is targeting a 1.5% share of the global hydrogen market by 2050, supported by the implementation of the world’s first national hydrogen law.

“If these projects progress as planned, Mauritania could emerge as a key leader in Africa's energy transition, achieving an unprecedented level of energy self-sufficiency, driving socioeconomic development and strengthening its position within the West African energy market,” says Sandra Jeque, Event and Project Director, Energy Capital&Power.

IAE 2025 offers a strategic platform to spotlight these opportunities, foster dialogue among policymakers and investors, and promote the sustainable development of the region's natural resources.